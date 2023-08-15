Shaw University reopens campus mosque, but ‘fight not over yet,’ group says

Shaw University has reopened its campus mosque to worshippers after closing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Muslim community and Shaw University have reached an agreement to allow worshipers into the King Khalid Mosque again while negotiations over the long-term status of the property continue,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations stated in a news release. “The fight is not over yet, but the community is back in the masjid.”

Area Muslims being able to attend the mosque was a sticking point as Shaw University sought to rezone its historic campus in downtown Raleigh. Several Muslim speakers attended the city meetings and held protests on the Shaw campus.

The Raleigh City Council voted in June to rezone the campus to allow for taller and denser buildings. Many area Muslims had called on city leaders to deny or postpone a vote until concerns over re-opening the mosque were resolved.

City leaders and the city attorney repeatedly said the mosque fell outside the scope of the rezoning request.

The mosque on the campus was built in 1983 with a $1 million donation from King Khalid of Saudi Arabia, and community members said the donation agreement required the mosque to remain open to the public.

Shaw University did not respond to an email from The News & Observer about the mosque. Nigel Edwards, the attorney representing the mosque, also did not respond to an email about the mosque reopening.

“Shaw showed good faith,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin after Tuesday’s City Council work session. “And I’m really pleased to hear that and see that there was a positive outcome for the community.”

