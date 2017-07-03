Shaw starts rout, gets hurt as Brewers top Orioles 8-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw has his arm looked at after being hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday, July 3, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Travis Shaw helped stake Brent Suter to a big early lead and the Milwaukee Brewers left-hander had little trouble handling the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Shaw started the rout with a go-ahead single in a four-run first inning, then left after he was hit on his left hand by a pitch during the Brewers' 8-1 win over the Orioles.

Backed by a 7-0 lead in the second, Suter (1-1) struck out eight over six innings, allowing an unearned run and four hits - all singles. The 27-year-old left hander made his second big league start, pitching in place of Chase Anderson, on the disabled list because of a left oblique strain.

''Our hitters gave us a seven-run cushion early, so it was a dream come true,'' Suter said of winning his first start at Miller Park.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Suter earned another start and will pitch this weekend when the Brewers play the New York Yankees.

''Suter did his job, that's for sure,'' Counsell said. ''He did pitch very, very well. He makes hitters uncomfortable.''

Wade Miley (3-7) gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.20 from 4.54. He is 1-4 with an 11.69 ERA in his past six starts.

''There's been zero command,'' Miley said. ''Any time you put yourself in those situations, battling back, behind in the count all the time, it is pretty tough to pitch up here like that.''

Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia had three hits each, and Arcia scored from first base on Suter's infield single in the third. Suter faked a bunt, then hit a chopper to shortstop. Suter beat the throw from Ruben Tejada, and Arcia slid into third ahead of a high throw by first baseman Trey Mancini.

Arcia overslid the base, continued home and got into a rundown as pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis took the throw at the plate from Manny Machado, who had to avoid third base coach Ed Sedar. Yacabonis threw back to the third baseman, and Tejada and catcher Welington Castillo bumped into each other near home plate as the shortstop grabbed the return throw and Arcia ran by on the infield side to touch the plate.

''Once I overslid, at that point there was no going back,'' Arcia said through a translator. ''If they are going to attack me, it might as well be at home trying to score.

''I was super tired, and was about to give up, but turned around and saw the plate was empty so I just went for it,'' he said.

Shaw was hit on the left hand by a 93 mph pitch in the second inning. He was examined by Brewers trainers for about a minute before staying in the game and scoring the Brewers' seventh run. Shaw was replaced by Hernan Perez at the start of the fourth inning. He is batting .294 with 17 homers and 60 RBIs.

Counsell said Shaw suffered a contusion and was considered day-to-day. X-rays were negative, Counsell said.

Milwaukee opened a 4-0 lead on RBI singles by Shaw, Pina, Arcia and Keon Broxton's RBI grounder. Jesus Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly in the second, and Pina had a two-run double.

Yacabonis had an RBI grounder in the third.

The Orioles starting pitchers are 23-33 with a 5.65 ERA.

''We've had some challenges with our starting pitching - we've had some good outings, too, lately - I don't want to say 'here we go again' but it's just kind of 'OK, we have to fight our way through this,''' Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

KAELIN WINS

Kato Kaelin, a house guest of O.J. Simpson in the 1990s, won the Brewers' raffle, along with two relatives and a friend, a prize worth $12,411 before taxes. Kaelin, who is from Milwaukee and is in town visiting relatives, said his brother, Bob, bought the tickets for the group. ''My brother said it's a great thing that the Brewers do for charity,'' Kaelin said. ''I just, 'Let's do it.''' The Brewers charitable organization received the other half of the proceeds from the raffle, which is held every home game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: SS J.J. Hardy, on the DL because of a broken right wrist, made the trip to Milwaukee, where he played from 2005-09.

UP NEXT

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (3-3, 6.48) starts Tuesday for Baltimore after pitching two-hit ball over eight shutout innings at Toronto in his previous start.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (6-4, 3.43), slated to pitch for Milwaukee, is 5-2 with a 2.63 ERA in his past 11 starts.

