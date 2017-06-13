Shaw, Garza return amid a flurry of Brewers roster moves

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Infielder Travis Shaw has been reinstated and pitcher Matt Garza will be reinstated as part of a flurry of moves the Milwaukee Brewers announced before Tuesday's day-night doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Shaw has been out since June 8 because of a family medical emergency. He is hitting cleanup in the day game and enters with a .298 average, 10 homers and 42 RBIs.

The right-handed Garza, who has been out with a bruised chest, will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before Wednesday's game.

The Brewers selected the contract of righty Brandon Woodruff from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major league debut in the first game Tuesday. Lefty Brent Suter was recalled from Colorado Springs as the team's 26th man for the doubleheader.

Righty Rob Scahill was designated for assignment and outfielder Brett Phillips was optioned to Colorado Springs.