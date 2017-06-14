Shaw, Broxton homer as Brewers beat Cards 8-5 to split DH

Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina (9) is congratulated by first base coach Carlos Subero after Pina hit an RBI single during the eighth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Keon Broxton and Travis Shaw each hit solo home runs and combined for five RBI to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 and split their day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Cardinals won the opener 6-0 behind Jose Martinez's two home runs.

In the nightcap, Shaw's eighth inning single against Trevor Rosenthal (1-3) broke a 5-5 tie. Shaw, who was reinstated from a family medical emergency before the doubleheader, went 2-for-5 in the second game and drove in two runs.

Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson went 5 2/3 innings, but is still winless in 11 career games (10 starts) against the Cardinals. He gave up nine hits, two walks and struck out four.

Jared Hughes (2-1) got the decision after giving up a game-tying homer to Matt Carpenter. Corey Knebel earned his ninth saves in 12 opportunities.

Back-to-back homers by Aguilar and Shaw sparked a four-run Brewers fourth. Broxton followed with an RBI triple and scored on a fielder's choice giving Milwaukee a 5-2 lead.

Broxton's line drive home run to lead off the third was the Brewers' first hit of the game. His sacrifice fly capped Milwaukee's three-run eighth.

Marco Gonzales lasted just 3 1/3 innings in making his first start since Sept. 1, 2015 after missing all of 2016 with Tommy John surgery. Three of the five hits he gave up were homers.

All four batters Rosenthal faced reached and three scored, his worst outing since June 24, 2016, when he also gave up three runs without an out against Seattle.

After a Martinez RBI fielder's choice gave the Cardinals the lead in the first, Carpenter made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the second.

Dexter Fowler's two-out pinch-hit single in the sixth scored Aledmys Diaz and Carpenter led off the seventh with a homer to tie it 5-5.

In the opener, Martinez's 415-foot opposite field drive to right-center ignited a three-run Cardinals rally in the fifth. Carpenter followed with an RBI double and scored on Fowler's single to make it 3-0.

Right-hander Lance Lynn (5-3) struggled with his control with four walks, but was able to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth. Lynn struck out eight, including the side in the fourth inning and Tyler Lyons pitched the final three innings of the opener to earn his first career save.

SAVE THAT BALL

Lewis Brinson legged out his first major league hit in the nightcap when Greg Garcia couldn't bare-hand his slow roller down the third base line in the third. Brinson was hitless in his first seven at-bats with the Brewers.

TRAINING ROOM

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (right hamstring tightness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Paolo Espino was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Cardinals: RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, INF Jhonny Peralta was given his unconditional release and INF Paul DeJong was optioned to Memphis.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (7-3, 4.74 ERA) has won seven of his last eight decisions. He is 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA in five career starts against St. Louis.

Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (5-5, 2.70 ERA) has given up 11 runs over his last three starts after given up 13 over his first nine. He is 5-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 14 career starts.