Shaw, Blue Jays beat Marlins 5-4 in MLB's return to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the first major league game in Buffalo since 1915, Travis Shaw hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays settled into their new nest with a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Barred from playing in Toronto by the Canadian government over concerns about the coronavirus, the Blue Jays spent nearly three weeks on the road before moving into the ballpark of their Triple-A affiliate as their temporary home this year.

Francisco Cervelli’s three-run homer with two outs in the Miami ninth made it 4-all. Logan Forsythe then nearly put the Marlins ahead with a long drive in the 10th that originally was ruled a two-run homer, then reversed to a foul ball on review — the replay cameras were among the upgrades made at the park to get it up to big league standards.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the 10th and Shaw singled to right field for his first RBI in 25 at-bats with Toronto.

Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer in the sixth and Cavan Biggio added an RBI single in the seventh for Toronto.

A.J. Cole (1-0) got the win. Stephen Tarpley (2-1) gave up Shaw’s game-ending hit.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed two hits in six innings and struck out seven.

Brian Anderson also homered for Miami. Starter Elieser Hernandez struck out five over 5 1/3 innings.

ANGELS 6, ATHLETICS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Bundy threw seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball, Jason Castro hit a three-run homer and Los Angeles defeated Oakland and won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Anthony Rendon, Castro and Brian Goodwin homered in the fourth off Mike Fiers (1-1), and David Fletcher homered in the sixth inning to give the Angels back-to-back home games with at least four homers for the first time in franchise history.

That was more than enough offence for Bundy (3-1), who struck out 10 with one walk.

Fiers yielded seven hits and five runs while failing to get out of the fourth inning.

Ramón Laureano went 1 for 3 with two strikeouts for the A’s after appealing his six-game suspension handed down Tuesday for his role in Oakland’s fight with the Astros last weekend.

PADRES 6, DDOGERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Machado slugged a grand slam after two consecutive errors by the Dodgers in the third inning, Garrett Richards won for the first time in two years, and San Diego defeated Los Angeles.

The Padres have taken the first two games of the series after dropping two of three to the Dodgers last week in San Diego, and have won a season-best three in a row overall.

Richards (1-1) won his first game since July 4, 2018. The right-hander allowed one run and six hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Machado’s 10th career slam came off Ross Stripling (3-1).

Jurickson Profar hit a solo shot leading off the fifth. The Padres’ 32 homers lead the majors.

Stripling gave up six runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings of his first loss of the season. He struck out four and walked two.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Chicago snapped Detroit’s four-game wining streak.

Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the White Sox, who won for only the second time in seven games. Austin Romine hit a two-run shot for Detroit.

Jose Abreu had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles.

Gio Gonzalez was pulled one out shy of the win. He allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Matt Foster (2-0) was credited with the win after striking out four in two perfect innings.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season.

Harold Castro hit an RBI single as part of Detroit’s two-run ninth.

CUBS 7, INDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jon Lester looked comfortable on a mound where he helped make history and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading Chicago to a win over Cleveland, which welcomed back manager Terry Francona after a couple bumpy days.

Lester (2-0) allowed three hits in six innings as the Cubs moved to 11-3 for the first time since 2016.

For the first time this year the Indians gave up more than four runs, ending the second-longest run (18 games) to open a season.

Francona returned after missing eight games to rest and treat a gastrointestinal ailment that has bothered him for nearly a year.

