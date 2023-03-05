Shavkat Rakhmonov wants championship bout following UFC 285 win: ‘I’m ready for the title shot’

LAS VEGAS – Shavkat Rakhmonov thinks he’s done enough.

The unbeaten UFC welterweight contender thinks he merits a title shot and is ready to get the opportunity following his Saturday win. Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) submitted Geoff Neal (15-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on the main card at UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rakhmonov thinks his five-fight winning streak, capped off by his finish of Neal, should get him a championship bout.

“He fought many tough opponents and none finished him, (but) I was able to do it,” Rakhmonov told reporters at his post-fight news conference. “I don’t know. It was UFC’s decision, but I’m ready for the title shot. And if it’s Abu Dhabi, it would be beautiful.”

If a title shot comes his way, Rakhmonov will first have to wait to see whom he’ll fight. Champion Leon Edwards is scheduled to defend his belt against former champ Kamaru Usman in a trilogy rematch at UFC 286 on March 18 in London.

The 28-year-old said he’s OK waiting until the end of the year for his opportunity at the belt.

“I’m in no rush,” Rakhmonov said. “We have Ramadan month ahead of us, but saying that, a title fight in Abu Dhabi would be great. Etihad Arena would be full of Kazakhstan fans. It would be great for my country.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie