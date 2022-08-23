Shaunie Henderson Surprises New Husband Keion With 'Cultural' Honeymoon: 'I Wanted To Go All Out'

Shaunie Henderson wanted to surprise new husband Keion Henderson with the experience of a lifetime to celebrate not only their recent nuptials, but also his July 6 birthday. And she pulled it off perfectly with the help of a yacht and the European seas.

"I was able to get in there and plan an entire honeymoon and birthday for him behind his back," the 47-year-old newlywed shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "It was something that I knew he hadn't done before. He absolutely loves the water. So I said, 'Let's just go all out.'"

The mom of four married the Houston-based pastor at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club on May 28. The couple got engaged in November 2021 after dating for two years.

Shaunie O'Neal Henderson's honeymoon

Since Keion's churchgoers rely on him constantly, Shaunie took the reins planning the almost month-long trip that began in Monaco and continued down the coast of France before finishing in Italy.

"We went seven [or] eight places," Keion shares. "I've never met kinder individuals."

Shaunie O'Neal Henderson's honeymoon

"It was just amazing," adds the Basketball Wives star. "And then just to relax and not have to be on and just enjoy the scenery."

Although it was hard for the couple to pick their favorite vacation moments, the cuisine and the culture unanimously stood out.

"I was excited about the food," Shaunie explains. "We're on this beautiful yacht that has a personal chef. They pretty much make whatever we want, but I was more excited to get off of the yacht and venture out in every stop and get to chase their food and go to the different restaurants that are famous in that space. I think I'd have to say my favorite restaurant was Chez Black. I know that's probably a lot of people's favorite, but it was the atmosphere."

Shaunie O'Neal Henderson's honeymoon

"My favorite place might have been Capri because we went to both sides," the father of two says. "I went to the calm side where they did all the water sports, and we saw the caves. Then we go to the other side with the fabulous shopping and the fabulous restaurants and the busyness of the island."

While the food was a clear winner, seeing her new husband unwind while pulling off her plan was the ultimate treat.

"My favorite thing about the honeymoon is knowing that Keion, his life is — He lives in a place of servitude and the honeymoon and birthday trip served him," the new bride shares. "So that was my favorite thing about it."

Shaunie O'Neal Henderson's honeymoon

Now that they've settled into their new life as husband and wife in Texas, not much has changed since saying 'I do.'"

"I just think that marriage was a way of solidifying the journey that we had already started together," Keion explains.

"Every time I see something with my new last name, we giggle," adds Shaunie. "I think I'm still in that honeymoon phase where it's just so fun and things are so new. Now, it's just real, and it just feels good."