Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Swygart Says Support for His Comments on Their Connection 'Made Me Cry'

Dan Swygart is grateful for those who support his connection to Shauna Rae.

The friend of the TLC star got emotional while reading a kind comment that praised his friendship with the I Am Shauna Rae star. "This actually made me cry," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "You guys are awesome!!! I appreciate every single one of you."

The comment that triggered a wave of feelings from Swygart came after some Internet users questioned his intentions with Shauna — a 23-year-old who has the body of an 8-year-old due to pituitary dwarfism.

Some assumed Swygart was inappropriately attracted to Shauna because of her 3'11" stature. Others saw the genuine connection between Swygart and Shauna and applauded him for it. "Thank you for your support and for being a defender of the population 'with disabilities' but beyond, for being a defender of the human being and their rights," the anonymous DM read. "You have a big and kind heart."

Earlier this week, Swygart shared an Instagram video denouncing those who find Shauna undeserving of love because of her physical appearance.

"I think it's absolutely disgusting, the attitude of some people," Swygart said. "She's been through so much in life. She survived cancer as a child. She's always felt different and treated different by society."

"But how dare you take away her right, her human right, to have a connection, a friendship, a relationship with someone else. Who are you to say she can't have that?" Swagart argued. "I'm absolutely disgusted by some people's attitudes toward her and my friendship with her."

The world traveler ended the video on a positive note — acknowledging the kind words from some viewers. "So many people who have disabilities or they have friends and family with disabilities have reached out and said, 'Thank you for showcasing that it's okay to build a connection, a friendship with someone whose different by society's standards.'"

The Instagram DM wasn't the only message that praised Swygart. "To be stuck in a body that you can't change. I wouldn't wish that on anyone. At the end of the day she is 23 year old young lady and deserves to be treated like her age. That includes finding love," the top comment on his video read.

I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.