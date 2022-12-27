Shauna Rae Reveals She's Developing an Adaptive Apparel Line and Her Aspirations to Go to FIT

Shauna Rae has some fashion-forward goals — but she's "hesitant" about taking the next step.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Shauna Rae on TLC, the 23-year-old, who has pituitary dwarfism, reveals that she is "developing a fashion line that's adjustable for all types of human beings."

"That way, it can fit little people and anyone else on the beauty spectrum," she says, going on to reveal she's "considering applying to go to FIT [Fashion Institute of Technology] for a degree in fashion" while working on her apparel line.

But the reality star admits she is "hesitant" about doing a trial-run living situation in New York City, where FIT is located, as "living in the city is not my forte."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Shauna Rae Apparel Line. Credit: TLC

TLC I Am Shauna Rae

RELATED: Shauna Rae Admits to "Confusing" Feelings for Love Interest Dan as He Wants to Take Things to a "Next Level"

"The city is just a place right now that causes me huge anxiety," Shauna explains. "For someone in my situation, I can't walk down the street without having someone say something."

She adds, "And when you're in a place that's going to point out your difference every day, maybe multiple times a day, it's just hard to put yourself in that kind of mindset."

Shauna was diagnosed with pituitary dwarfism after battling brain cancer as a child.

Though she beat cancer, Shauna stands just 3'10" at age 23, after the growth of her pituitary gland was impacted.

Shauna Rae Apparel Line. Credit: TLC

TLC I Am Shauna Rae

RELATED: Shauna Rae Shares Why Long Distance Isn't Her "Cup of Tea" as She Gets Closer to Welsh Love Interest

Shauna also expresses her fears about not having "any credentials" to be able to study at the "prestigious" FIT, which has a "minimal acceptance rate."

"I don't have a portfolio, I don't have any of that stuff," she tells mom Patricia and stepdad Mark.

Story continues

Despite her lack of on-paper experience, Mark says in a confessional that he thinks "it's a very good idea" for Shauna to apply to FIT for multiple reasons — led by fashion being "a passion of hers."

"Shauna has good ideas, and I think that her applying, even if she doesn't get in, is good for her," he says. "Because a lot of times, you learn more about yourself from your failures than your successes. And if you're always succeeding, you never learn what your limits are."

I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.