Shauna Rae Admits to 'Confusing' Feelings for Love Interest Dan as He Wants to Take Things 'to a Next Level'

Shauna Rae isn't sure what she wants from her connection with Dan.

In a preview for Tuesday's episode of I Am Shauna Rae, the 21-year-old with pituitary dwarfism contemplates her feelings for the Wales native — and questions if she's ready to take the next step.

Dan is no longer in America, so he schedules a Zoom call to catch up with Shauna. During the chat, he notes some of the places around the world where he wants to take Shauna.

Shauna later explains in a confessional interview why she's hesitant. "It's been a couple weeks since Dan visited me. We went on a couple dates, which were great. But my feelings toward Dan are a little confusing. I'm playing it day by day," she says. "Whatever happens, happens."

Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Meets Her Family

During the call, Dan explains his recent adventures — from America to Costa Rica and Cyprus. He proposes a trip together, to visit Southeast Asia. "I mean, we'll see," Shauna tells Dan. "It's definitely an interesting one. It's a big first jump, though."

Dan agrees with the sentiment: "It is a big first jump."

Also, after Shauna tells Dan she's gotten her driver's license, he proposes a road trip. Shauna's family isn't sold, though, joking that she's the first to fall asleep in any car ride.

In a confessional, Shauna clarifies how she's feeling about a potential trip. "I guess you could say Dan asking to travel with me is him wanting to take the relationship to a next level."

I Am Shauna Rae: Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date

Dan and Shauna met on social media — and he's visited her in America twice. Though they've clearly connected and talk every day, Shauna is taking her time and previously told her family she and Dan are consciously not putting pressure on defining their relationship.

I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.