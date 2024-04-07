Shaun Whiter: 'Losing my legs changed my life for the better'

Footballer Shaun Whiter was changing his friend's tyre on the side of the road in July 2016 when his life changed in an instant.

A drink-driver smashed into him, crushing his legs, which later had to be amputated.

The 35-year-old, who lives in Hertford, had to give up his career and learn how to walk again.

Here, in his own words, he explains why he would never go back to his old life and how grateful he is for his new one.

Eight years ago, I was enjoying my life, playing semi-professional football for Newmarket Town. I also worked as an estate agent in the Stansted area, and I had a great social life.

'I was just trying to stay alive'

I had just finished work for the day and met some friends to play golf. We were sitting in the clubhouse watching football on TV when my friend, who had left earlier, called me to say he had got a flat tyre so I went to go and help him.

We were on the pavement when a car came out of nowhere and smashed into us. He drove off and left us and I just remember thinking, 'Why is he not helping us?'

I was squeezing the grass, in horrific pain. I was just trying to stay alive and I didn't look at my legs but I knew they had been crushed.

My friend was badly injured but he managed to call 999 and he saved my life. An air ambulance arrived and they put me in a coma, I was told later that I Iost five and a half pints of blood. When I woke up I was in Addenbrooke's hospital and they had amputated my legs.

I was very emotional during the month I spent in hospital. At my lowest point, I kept thinking, 'Why did it happen, why me, what am I going to do with my life now?'

It was a huge adjustment going home but I had a lot of support from the football community and my family and some of my friends are tradesmen so they made adaptations to my home.

I went to a rehab clinic where I was told I would never be able to run or swim, but I wasn't going to accept that. I think if I had done, and was living in a wheelchair, I might have taken to drink and drugs and gone down a dark path.

I changed clinics and met two amazing people who brought me back to life - a physio called Kat Sizer and Jamie Gillespie, a prosthetist. They made me believe in myself and they worked out a plan so that I could be active again.

Two years on from the accident, I went for my first run, which was an incredible day. In 2021, I ran the London Marathon on blades, raising £10,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. It was a very emotional day.

When I run, I sometimes think about the man who drove off and left me dying at the side of the road. I think to myself, 'You're not taking this away from me too.' I channel that anger into making me run faster. He only served 13 months in prison and has never shown any real remorse, but I try not to think about him apart from that. It's a waste of energy and I try my best to stay positive.

Before the marathon, I decided to climb Snowdon and I scrambled up using my hands. When I got to the top, I had a cry and let all the emotion out. When I got to the bottom, I decided I was going to ask a family friend, Hollie, who I had not spoken to in a while, out for a date.

We fell in love and now we have two sons, Kian aged three, and Owen who is 18 months. We are getting married in May and we couldn't be happier.

Being a parent with a physical disability can be difficult. It's very daunting to start with but it has given me even more motivation to stay fit and be the best father I can be.

It has also made me want to raise more awareness of dangerous driving, from drink-driving to people being distracted on their phones, and I share my story with professional sportsmen and women around the country.

A lot of them drive powerful cars. I was hit by a Ford Focus but if it had been a bigger car, I would be dead. Some of them are still learning to drive, and I just want to protect them. If I can just put that thought in their head about being careful, I've done my job.

After the accident, I started coaching the youth team at Ipswich Town and I recently went back to give them a talk. I also just went to talk to a group of young footballers at Chelsea and I kicked a football for the first time since my accident. I never thought that would be possible and it was a full circle moment for me.

I want to make a difference and give back to the football community. I would love to complete an A to Z of football clubs, and give talks at them all. I would also love to do a triathlon one day. I can't wait to marry Hollie. She's my best friend and my hero. Without her support I wouldn't have been able to achieve any of this.

There have been so many positives that have come out of what happened to me, I wouldn't change a thing. I'm trying my best to make something good come out of it all. I can definitely say my life is better now than it ever was before.

As told to Charlie Jones.

Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830