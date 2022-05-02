Shaun White Says He Binged-Watched Girlfriend Nina Dobrev's Vampire Diaries : 'It Got a Little Dark'

Kelly Wynne
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Shaun White
    Shaun White
    American snowboarder and skateboarder
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev

Kevin Mazur/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shaun White is catching up on The Vampire Diaries.

The retired pro snowboarder revealed that he recently watched his girlfriend Nina Dobrev's show for the first time and shared his thoughts on the CW teen drama on TikTok after a fellow user asked if he had ever seen the series.

"I actually get asked this question quite a bit," he said. "Yeah, I have watched the show. I liked it. It was good."

White said he decided to watch the series during the COVID-19 pandemic, when health and safety restrictions kept him and Dobrev apart.

"You know, it was just funny because Nina was shooting a movie in Canada, and I wasn't allowed to get into Canada — it was during quarantine. I wasn't gonna see her for like three months. I thought, 'Oh this will be cool. I'll start the show.' Like, I'll kind of see her without seeing her. And, it was cool, but it got a little dark."

White joked that he started feeling conflicted when he found himself "rooting" for his girlfriend to end up with her various love interests on the show.

"She's like…the love interest of all the guys on the show," he said laughing. "And then I found myself really rooting for them. I was like 'Am I in the way?'"

Dobrev starred as Elena Gilbert on the series, who initially falls in love with vampire Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). Their on-screen romance was cut short when Elena Gilbert later fell in love and married Stefan Salvatore's older brother Damon played by Ian Somerholder.

tvd318a_0233b.jpg
tvd318a_0233b.jpg

Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, and Ian Somerhalder in The Vampire Diaries

Despite relating some of the fictional series to his real-life relationship with Dobrev, 33, White said he enjoyed the show. "Anyways, I didn't know if that was healthy or not. But I did watch the show and I can't wait for — season nine, right?"

While this was White's first time binging the show, he has spent time with one of Dobrev's former castmates before. Last year, the couple enjoyed a snowboarding trip at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming with Wesley, 38, and his wife Ines de Ramon.

"sometimes you gotta double down," Dobrev captioned a picture of the pairs wearing masks while on the wintery slopes.

She also shared a few photos on her Instagram Stories of her just with Wesley and Ramon, 28, whom she dubbed as her "Powder pals."

Dobrev and White were first linked in March when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, California. The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2020, when White shared a video of the actress cutting his hair.

