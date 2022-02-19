Shaun White on His 'Really Heavy' Final Olympic Run: 'This Mixed Bag of Emotions'

After Shaun White completed what he knew was the final run of his competitive snowboarding career, with the world looking on, he got emotional.

It was, he tells PEOPLE (the TV Show), "a lot to process at that time."

Last week, the 35-year-old athlete ended his Olympics journey and career, finishing the men's halfpipe at the Bejing Winter Olympics in fourth place. Moments later, he fought back tears while speaking with NBC, calling snowboarding "the love of my life."

Recounting the experience, White says, "I'm enjoying the moments of being my final Olympics, my final competition, but then I'm stressed about out really nailing these runs and trying to get some good scores and go out on that high note. And yeah, so it's just like this mixed bag of emotions."

"And then as I slid to the bottom, win, lose or draw, this relief just kind of came over me," he admits. "And then I bumped into — obviously my competitors were kind of lined up there, which isn't normal. And they all came and said the most amazing things to me, and it was just this really, really heavy moment."

White says he knew his retirement would inevitably happen one day, and chose to not think about it. But then, "living that moment was pretty wild." He explains, "So that's where all the emotions came from. But now I'm just kind of in the glow of it all, it's been great. Very enjoyable."

The athlete, who is widely regarded as the greatest snowboarder of all time, had previously confirmed he wouldn't pursue a return to the Olympics in 2026, and then announced at the start of the Beijing Games he was walking away from the slopes, professionally, for good.

Now, he's plotting his next move: "There's so much I'd like to do, and so many exciting things kind of coming my way." And he'll have girlfriend Nina Dobrev by his side.

"She's incredible and kind of came into my life at this really interesting time," White tells PEOPLE (The TV Show). "I mean, what a change I'm going through, and to have her support through it all. And she's the one that was like, 'Make the list of what you want to do after. Don't just pick up the pieces later, let's get to it. What do you want?' And she's so encouraging and so supportive. And I think this whole Olympic run wouldn't have been the same without her, so I feel very lucky to have her with me."

