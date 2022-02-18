Shaun White explains why comedian made him change his iconic look

Fresh off his recent trip to the Beijing Winter Olympics, snowboarder Shaun White swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. During his interview, the legendary athlete recalled the reason he chopped off his famous red, long hair.

Nicknamed The Flying Tomato, White’s hair was a major part of his brand and image. Throughout the 2000’s White dominated the global snowboarding and skateboarding scene, and his ruby locks graced the cover of dozens of magazines.

“So I had this long, red hair forever,” White explained. “And I was thinking about cutting it. And randomly I was on a trip to Las Vegas and I bumped into Carrot Top. I remember it being like meeting the ghost of Christmas Future.”

Comedian Carrot Top arrives for the grand opening party of LAX nightclub at the Luxor hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug 31, 2007. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carrot Top is a prominent comedian, who gets his name from his long, curly red hair. Apparently, the comedian regretted his decision to build all his branding around his hair. He issued a warning to White.

“He's like, ‘There's still time for you! I'm stuck like this, save yourself!’” White recalled Carrot Top saying.

“I was thinking, man, one more Olympics,” White told Carrot Top. “I might be running this for a long time. This is how people know me. He was like, ‘If you have the choice, this is me now, this is it.’”

In 2012, White made news when he cut his iconic hair. He not only donated his hair to Locks of Love, he also went on to claim a gold medal at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. So the moral of the story is always listen to Carrot Top’s hair advice.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

See why Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend accuses him of beastiality:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.