Shaun Udal exclusive: 'I have dark days but cricket has been fantastic to me'

Former England spinner Shaun Udal has given insight into living with Parkinson’s disease and hopes telling his story will raise awareness of the UK’s fastest growing neurological disease.



Udal was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and says he has some “dark days” when the illness is at its worst.



Speaking to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast, Udal described the effect the disease is having on his day to day life.



“I have some dark days. Today is not too bad a day. One of the biggest problems is going to bed at night and not sleeping well. And when you do wake up you may have had only two hours of sleep a night. You wake up wondering how the day is going to go.



“People say you have to think positively and they are right but it is very difficult to understand the reason why it is me that has been affected, why I can’t do simple things, why I can’t do buttons up, why I can’t do laces, why I’m dropping cups of tea, why I can’t write and not being able to play cricket again."



Udal played four Tests for England between 2005-2006 making his debut in Multan where England won this week to go 2-0 up in the series. He watched England’s 26 run win and had words of encouragement for Jack Leach, who has also had his own struggles with health.

Shaun Udal of England celebrates taking the wicket of Irfan Pathan of India during the third day of the Third Test between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 20, 2006 in Mumbai, India - Getty Images

“On a day to day basis it is not every day, which is a bit frustrating. You have a good day and then two bad days, you don’t sleep and your muscles are taut and you can’t move. I know I have got it and it is just adapting your life to live as normally as possible and that is very difficult some days.



“The game has been fantastic. The two clubs I played for - Hampshire and Middlesex - have been great. I have been inundated with messages from people, everyone has been great. You can’t go to bed or go to sleep at night you lie there thinking about it. The pandemic did not help, I couldn’t get treatment for 14 weeks. I try new drugs and I have a new neurologist to see next week. I am doing all I can to be positive and take it day by day.



“Friends have been brilliant but there are bad days and you can’t get away from that and I still have a young family. There is some good stuff that comes out of it, new friendships and the way that people react towards me has been very refreshing and good to see.



“Because there is no cure at the moment we are trying to raise awareness by holding dinners and functions to try and find things that will help those of us who have it, slow it down. It is the fastest growing neurological disease in the UK. There is no history of it in my family. There is no rhyme or reason why you would get it. It is just the luck of the draw."

