Shaun Murphy: ‘Whatever happens, this week has turned my year around'

Shaun Murphy believes his season has turned around after overcoming Judd Trump to reach the Scottish Open final.

The Nottingham potter had struggled for form throughout the season, culminating in a first-round loss at the UK Championship just a fortnight ago.

But the 2005 world champion looks to be back on track, a 6-4 victory over Trump taking him to the Glasgow final where a meeting with Mark Allen awaits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The two are good friends off the table but battle lines will be drawn for Sunday’s finale, with Murphy just pleased to remember what a win feels like.

“It’s a big week for me trying to turn my season around, it’s a long time since I’ve been under the spotlight trying to reach a ranking final,” he said.

“I made five last season, Ronnie O’Sullivan beat me in three of them, and I’ve not been in that position this year and it isn’t east getting over the line.

“You know what you’re going to get with Judd, he goes for more shots than I do and that’s saying something.

“These Home Nations events are a big deal on the tour, we travel so much and it’s nice to play local events – I’m absolutely sick of watching these events from home so it’s nice to be doing something in one.

“Whatever happens in the final, this week has turned my year around – I wasn’t in the top-32 in the one-year list so being in the final is a massive bonus.”

Watch the Scottish Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds