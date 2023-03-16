Shattuck Labs Presents Preclinical Data at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

– CD20-targeted GADLEN demonstrated preclinical proof of concept of rapid B cell depletion in humanized mice and non-human primates, intended for clinical development in autoimmune disease –

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced preclinical data at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, from the company’s GADLEN platform.

“We are pleased to share pre-clinical data demonstrating that the CD20-targeted GADLEN efficiently directs small numbers of human Vγ9Vδ2 T cells to serially kill greater than 99% of human B cells in a humanized mouse model,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “These data led to the first study of a GADLEN compound in non-human primates, where once again treatment with a CD20-targeted GADLEN directed low frequencies of endogenous Vγ9Vδ2 T cells to eliminate CD20 positive B cells with a rapid kinetic. Importantly, the GADLEN compound was well tolerated in non-human primates up to the highest administered dose of 25 mg/kg, without evidence of cytokine release syndrome or other toxicities, potentially providing differentiation from CD3-directed T cell engagers. These data underlie our enthusiasm to advance a GADLEN product candidate into the clinic designed for the treatment of antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract title: Rapid Serial Killing of Target Cells by Vγ9Vδ2 T Cells in Cynomolgus Macaques and Humanized Mice Treated with a CD20-Directed Heterodimeric Butyrophilin 2A1/3A1 Fusion Protein

Shattuck to present preclinical data highlighting the potential of a CD20-targeted GADLEN to direct Vγ9Vδ2 T cells to kill B cells in vivo in cynomolgus macaques and a humanized mouse model.

Shattuck’s bispecific GADLEN compound, which contains heterodimeric BTN2A1 and BTN3A1 extracellular domains fused via an inert Fc linker to an scFv domain targeting CD20 tumor-antigens, demonstrated an ability to rapidly deplete human and cynomolgus B cells in a dose-dependent manner.

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

Presenter: Dr. Anne Lai, Ph.D., Associate Director R&D, Shattuck Labs

Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1

Date/Time: Monday, Apr 17, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Section 23

Poster Board Number: 19

Abstract Presentation Number: 1815

Additional meeting information can be found on the AACR website, https://www.aacr.org. The poster will be available under Posters on the Company’s website shortly after the event

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

