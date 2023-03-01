Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming March Conferences

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that company management will participate in two investor conferences in March 2023.



Presentation Details

Conference: Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Novel IO Panel Discussion

Presenter: Dr. Lini Pandite, MBChB, M.B.A., Shattuck’s Chief Medical Officer

Date: March 6, 2023

Time: 9:10-10:10 a.m. ET

Conference: Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: March 13, 2023

Time: 2:00-2:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the panel discussion and presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

