Shashi Tharoor misusing IT panel to 'catch media attention', alleges BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla and alleged that senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has started "Catch the Media Attention" campaign by misusing the platform of the Standing Committee on Information Technology.

In his three-page letter, Dubey, alleged that Tharoor has, for the past couple of days, been tweeting several issues those were discussed in the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on October 15.

"I am, however, very depressed and gloomy to inform your good self that within a short span of less than two months since the advisory was issued to all the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committees, Dr Shashi Tharoor had again started his "Catch the Media Attention" campaign by misusing the platform of Standing Committee on Information Technology," the letter read.

"Dr Tharoor has yet again compromised the "Confidentiality Clasue" as contained in Direction 55 of the Direction by the Speaker, Lok Sabha," the letter further read.

Dubey also requested the Speaker to nominate him to some other Committee so that he would once again be able to participate in the deliberation of the Parliamentary Committee in an effective manner.

"Since the conduct of Dr Tharoor has now become incorrigible, I - being a public representative for the third consecutive time - feel pained and, therefore, request you to kindly consider nominating me to some other Committee so that I would once again be able to participate in the deliberation of the Parliamentary Committee in an effective manner and also put my efforts for the overall welfare of citizens of our great country," he said in his letter.

In the month of August, all the chairpersons of the Parliamentary Committee were advised to adhere to Direction 55 of the Direction by the Speaker.

"The proceedings of a Committee shall be treated as confidential and it shall not be permissible for a member of the Committee or anyone who has access to its proceedings to communicate, directly or indirectly, to the Press any information regarding its proceedings including its report or any conclusions arrived at, finally or tentatively, before the report has been presented to the House," it was advised. (ANI)