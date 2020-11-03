Shashi Tharoor explores idea of nation in new book; says 'Hindutva's ethno-religious nationalism will deny India to many Indians'

The Battle of Belonging: On Nationalism, Patriotism, And What it Means to Be Indian (Aleph) is Dr Shashi Tharoor's latest book. In it, the MP, author and former diplomat examines these terms, exploring the question " "are some Indians more Indian than others?". Edited excerpts from an interview:

Before we get to the book, how has the pandemic changed your reading/writing process?

It's given me more concentrated periods of time to myself, for reading and writing, than my normal frenetic life, hurtling around the country, would have permitted. There's been no shortage of work-related demands from my constituents and my political life, but not travelling has certainly enhanced my literary productivity.

You mention in the prologue that a certain 'globalist sensibility' that may have been attractive not too long ago has become unfashionable. What are the social and political disadvantages of this narrow worldview?

I go on to say that such a viewpoint has become unfashionable because of the growing phenomenon of hyper-nationalism, which is, by definition, exclusionary and restrictive. It asserts that one's country must be supreme over others, and that interaction with any foreign country is a zero-sum game. The globalist sensibility I speak of is one that seeks to bring countries together in pursuit of the common good. It may sound idealistic to some, but that is the very mission that drives the United Nations, where I worked for 29 years, to do its indispensable work.

The disadvantages of an inward-looking, anti-globalist mindset are many, particularly that such a dogmatic attitude makes one blind to the benefits of cooperation. We have seen much of that attitude on display, from Brexit to the American withdrawal from the WHO and other international agreements. Political behaviour no doubt impacts societies, and we have seen appalling xenophobia grow in the wake of such political developments. Those of us who disagree with ugly bigotry and myopic isolationism have a duty to oppose it.

You go into some length about the personal, often contradictory choices, that different generations of your family have made with regard to Indian citizenship. Is the appeal of the Indian passport waning (even within your family)? What implications does a diminished 'brand India' have for a globalised future?

The appeal of the Indian passport to my family is undiminished, but the practical reasons for choosing other nationalities varies according to the circumstances of each family member. When my son Ishaan, who works for the Washington Post in America and needs to travel at short notice to countries where Indians need a visa, became American this year, he told me how much he wished India permitted dual nationality. It's not a political choice but a practical one.

Still, I know of a number of Indians living abroad whose inclination to retain Indian passports has been shaken by the recent developments in our country, the rise of bigotry and divisive communal hatred, in particular. That kind of India is not one they are proud to be associated with any more. To that degree yes, "Brand India" is tarnished internationally and its image needs to be burnished if our country's lustre is to be regained.

Generalisations about India, as you explain in the book, are almost impossible to make. Yet they seem fetching, and evidently popular. As someone who dipped his toes into politics before the social media boom, what has changed?

Oh, social media has undoubtedly introduced a toxicity into Indian politics that wasn't there before. The shield of anonymity that social media permits has unleashed a level of vicious vituperation that we wouldn't have heard publicly before, and that has poisoned political discourse more generally. There's something terribly self-reinforcing about social media too, because people are emboldened by seeing their prejudices being expressed or echoed by others, which gives them a sense of confidence in their views and emboldens them to express them more volubly. That's how social media has become an accomplice of bigotry, communal prejudice and divisive anti-social behaviour.

In the chapter 'we are all minorities in India' you make an interesting case for how no one in this country is really a majority. But how much of a role does the nature of Indian electoral politics play in selling a sense of majoritarian envy? What could be the remedy?

