Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Sharps Compliance Carry?

As you can see below, Sharps Compliance had US$3.65m of debt at December 2021, down from US$5.78m a year prior. But it also has US$36.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$32.3m net cash.

A Look At Sharps Compliance's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Sharps Compliance had liabilities of US$15.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$11.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$36.0m in cash and US$13.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$22.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Sharps Compliance is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Sharps Compliance boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Sharps Compliance grew its EBIT by 3,053% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sharps Compliance's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Sharps Compliance may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Sharps Compliance produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 59% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Sharps Compliance has US$32.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 3,053% over the last year. So we don't think Sharps Compliance's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Sharps Compliance (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

