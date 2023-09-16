Sharon White should quit before employee ownership is damaged beyond repair

John Lewis and Waitrose employees wait for the company's financial results

John Lewis has missed its profits targets. Staff bonuses are likely to be scrapped once again. And the turnaround plan has been pushed back by another couple of years. The news just keeps getting worse and worse at the company that used to be the UK’s favourite retailer, and the position of its chairman, Dame Sharon White, is looking less tenable all the time.

And yet, by hanging on so long, she is not just damaging her own reputation, and the recovery of the company she leads. She is doing something far worse. She is fatally undermining the whole concept of employee ownership – because if an organisation can’t get rid of a leader whom it appears is clearly failing then the whole model will be damaged beyond repair.

Three years into the job, it is surely obvious that Dame Sharon has not been a success at the John Lewis Partnership. This week, the owner of the department stores and the Waitrose supermarket chain revealed another six months of losses, and a delay to its much-hyped turnaround plan.

It does not now expect to return to a “sustainable profit” until 2026. Over the six months to the end of July, it lost another £59m, and the staff bonus is likely to be scrapped once again. At the John Lewis stores, sales were down by down by another 2pc, with the retailer arguing that cash-strapped consumers were cutting back on big ticket items such as televisions and furniture.

While sales were up at Waitrose, that was mostly driven by inflation, with the chain selling 5pc less year-on-year in volume terms. Add it all up, and the business is a mess, with a long way to go to claw its way back to stability, never mind expanding once again. It is short of money to even keep its existing portfolio of stores in good condition.

True, it is unfair to blame all of that on Dame Sharon. When she was appointed, plenty of problems had been quietly building up for years. The chain massively over-expanded during the 2010s, building lots of new stores at precisely the moment when the internet was hammering all the traditional retailers.

Its upmarket grocery chain expanded at just the time when the German discounters Aldi and Lidl were moving into the UK with a dramatically cheaper offering, which meant that the market was not just very crowded, but that Waitrose was completely uncompetitive (and it hardly helped that the company itself now admits it was “very unproductive” compared to rival grocers).

All that happened before Dame Sharon joined the business. Soon after she took over, it was hit by Covid, which closed all its department stores, and over the past year it has also been hit by the epidemic of shoplifting. Despite cutting losses by 41pc to £59m in the six months to the end of July, luck has not been on Dame Sharon’s side.

That said, she was also an odd choice. A former high-flying civil servant, she spent five years running the Office for Communications, the body that regulates the media, before being parachuted into John Lewis.

She had never run a commercial organisation before.

True, it is a difficult time, and she deserved to be given a chance. But the task was far from impossible. Dave Lewis took over Tesco when it was a complete mess, but within a few years had put it back on track. Stuart Machin has done a great job at M&S (the retailer most similar to John Lewis) and it is now set to rejoin the FTSE 100.

Let’s put this bluntly. Dame Sharon has been a failure. She is clearly not up to the task of turning the retailer around, she has lost the confidence of the staff, and the customers are drifting away. Any normal business would have given her a generous pay-off by now, and drafted in someone more experienced in retail to turn the company around.

That matters to John Lewis, its 85,000 partners, and its millions of customers, not to mention what remains of the British high street. Once a company goes into deep decline, it is very hard to turn it around, and the longer the rot is allowed to continue, the harder and harder it gets.

Dame Sharon had no experience of running a commercial business before joining John Lewis - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Will John Lewis still be around in another decade, or will it go the way of Debenhams or Woolworths or any of the other names that were once among the pillars of British retailing? It is hard to say. Its survival can no longer be taken for granted.

But it matters for another reason as well. John Lewis is by far the UK’s most successful workers’ co-operative. Indeed, it is one of the most successful employee-owned businesses anywhere in the world. As a model, that has lots to commend it. It is more inclusive. The staff feel more motivated. And it is protected from the short-termism that is endemic among quoted companies.

It may not be right for everyone. Yet it is healthy for the free market system to have a variety of different models competing with each other. The big weakness of employee ownership, however, is this. There is no way of getting rid of a hopeless boss who is not up to the job. If John Lewis was listed, the shareholders would have fired Dame Sharon by now. If it was family owned, she would have been asked to leave. It is embarrassing, and not just for her personally, but for the whole concept of a company being owned by its employees.

There can be no question that Dame Sharon cares about John Lewis. There can be no question, either, that she cares about the partners, and about the concept of employee ownership. And yet, she must surely recognise that by hanging on to her position she is at risk of doing irreparable harm, not just to the business she leads, but to the entire model. For its sake, she should offer her resignation – and let someone who knows how to run a retailer in deep trouble take over instead.

