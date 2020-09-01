Sharon Stone gives an update on her sister's health: 'Finally tested COVID negative'

Sharon Stone (L) and philanthropist Kelly Stone attend Lupus LA's 2017 Orange Ball: Rocket To A Cure at California Science Center on April 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Sharon Stone’s younger sister, Kelly Stone Singer, and Kelly’s husband, Bruce Singer, have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Basic Instinct actress revealed on 15 August that the two had contracted the virus. At the time, Stone was angry with people who neglected to wear masks, because she blamed them for her sister’s diagnosis.

She said that her sister, who already struggles with the autoimmune disease lupus, “does not have an immune system” and that they only place she had gone was the pharmacy. She pleaded with people to wear face coverings.

On Monday, Stone thanked those who backed her family. She had shared some information about Singer’s situation in Montana, where she and her husband live, regarding the testing procedure and how long it took to get results, as well as Stone’s own efforts to reach the governor, which she addressed in the update.

My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time. Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy. You were heard. 🇺🇸👏🏻

& no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 31, 2020

“Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy,” the Oscar nominee tweeted.

“You were heard. & no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers.”

Stone’s sibling had told her followers that she was struggling to breathe due to the virus during her hospitalisation.

“I beg you to know that this is real. I’m gasping for every breath, with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love. Stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding that everyone wear a mask. You never, ever, want to feel like this,” she told the camera in a video, starting to cry.

“I promise you, I only have love in my heart, and it is breaking for people that can’t breathe.”

The footage was shared out by Stone on her Instagram account.

The 62-year-old star is one of the dozens of celebrities who’ve been directly affected by the coronavirus.