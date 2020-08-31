Sharon Stone gives an update on her sister's health: 'Finally tested Covid negative today'

Sharon Stone’s younger sister, Kelly Stone Singer, and Kelly’s husband, Bruce Singer, have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Basic Instinct actress revealed Aug. 15 that the two had contracted the virus. At the time, Stone was angry with people who neglected to wear masks, because she blamed them for her sister’s diagnosis. She said that her sister, who already struggles with the autoimmune disease lupus, “does not have an immune system” and that they only place she had gone was the pharmacy. She pleaded with people to wear face coverings.

On Monday, Stone thanked those who backed her family. She had shared some information about Singer’s situation in Montana, where she and her husband live, regarding the testing procedure and how long it took to get results, as well as Stone’s own efforts to reach the governor, which she addressed in the update.

“Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy,” the Oscar nominee tweeted. “You were heard. & no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers.”

My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time. Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy. You were heard. 🇺🇸👏🏻

& no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 31, 2020

The 62-year-old star is one of the dozens of celebrities who’ve been directly affected by the coronavirus. Nationwide, more than 6 million people had been infected and more than 183,000 people total had died, as of Aug. 31.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

