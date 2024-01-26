Sharon Stone Says She Met ‘Convicted Felon’ and Man with ‘20,000 Heroin Injections’ While Online Dating

The actress opened up about her unusual dating-app experiences in a new interview published Friday

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Housing Works Sharon Stone attends the Bailey House's 2023 Art House benefit

Sharon Stone is opening up about her mixed experiences with online dating.

In a new interview with U.K. newspaper The Times published Friday, the actress, 65, recalled how one man she met was a convicted felon, while another, she told the outlet, was “a heroin addict who’s clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me.”

Stone met the latter at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles and detailed to the publication that she dipped on their date, explaining, “I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay.’ ”

However, Stone admitted that she has also had some positive experiences with dating apps, including two relationships that remained virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Sharon Stone at 92NY in New York City

“I was almost like a therapist,” she said. “One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids. He was struggling to process it. And [the other] had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion … He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it. It was really rewarding for both of us. I don’t know how to explain it.”

And when it comes to her dating life, Stone has high hopes for 2024. “This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100 percent,” she told The Times.

But far from an exhaustive list of requirements for a partner, Stone instead said, “I don’t look for anything. I’ve never looked for anything. Because I don’t think that’s what happens. You’re standing somewhere, someone walks up and starts talking to you and you turn around and think, ‘What?’ And the next thing you know, two years have gone by."

She continued, "You don’t look for a list and then your list arrives. That’s what people do who don’t have relationships. So that they can comfort themselves with the fact that they don’t have a relationship and feel that they’re actively making an effort towards that happening in their lives.”

Ke.Mazur/WireImage Sharon Stone and her ex-husband Phil Bronstein at the AMFAR 2nd Annual Seasons of Hope Awards

In February 2023, Stone’s friend and The Muse costar Andie MacDowell revealed that the Oscar nominee had been giving her online dating advice.

"I did have Sharon Stone reach out to me to tell me that she's on Raya," revealed MacDowell, 65, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "Raya, that's the one I'm going to do. She said she met two gay guys on there and that was all that she got from Raya!"

"But it sounds kind of fun anyway. That could be fun," she continued to host Jennifer Hudson.

Stone is a mother of three and adopted her first son Roan, 23, in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein, 73, whom she divorced in 2004. In 2005, she adopted her second son, Laird, 18, followed by her third son, Quinn, 17, a year later.

Stone was also previously married to writer and producer Michael Greenburg, 72, from 1984-1987.

In October, Stone told PEOPLE she was “grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn’t prioritize Hollywood, because they certainly didn’t prioritize me."

"I’m grateful that I chose the things that I did choose," she added, calling her three sons “wonderful kids."



