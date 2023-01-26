Sharon Stone Says Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci Were Never 'Misogynistic' to Her on Set: 'Not Those Guys'

Tommy McArdle
·3 min read
Robert DeNiro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci
Robert DeNiro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Daniele Venturelli/Getty, Paul Archuleta/Getty

Sharon Stone says "some of the biggest stars in the business" have treated her poorly in the past — but never Robert De Niro or Joe Pesci.

While discussing her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live with musician Sam Smith on Wednesday, Stone, 64, took a moment to share her thoughts with Variety on experiences with "stars" who she described as "so misogynistic."

"I've worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do," she said. "They're so misogynistic — now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys."

"But I have worked with some really big stars who will literally talk out loud through my close-up, telling me what to do," the Basic Instinct star continued. "They just will not listen to me, and will not allow me to affect their performance with my performance. That's not great acting."

"I mean, I get that you're great and everybody thinks you're wonderful," Stone added to the outlet. "But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience."

RELATED: Sharon Stone Cries in Jazz Musician's Music Video While Reciting Her Own Lyrics: 'VOTE'

Stone most notably worked with De Niro and Pesci, both 79, on Martin Scorsese's 1995 film Casino, which follows the lives of each actor's character in Las Vegas in the 1970s and '80s.

Sharon Stone And Robert De Niro In 'Casino'
Sharon Stone And Robert De Niro In 'Casino'

Universal Pictures/Getty Images Sharon Stone And Robert De Niro In 'Casino'

The Oscar nominee added to Variety that she is "not the most popular actor in town, because people don't want to hear my, as they say, f------ opinions."

"Maybe because of my devotion, maybe because I'm just kind of a weirdo," Stone told the outlet. "But I'm just in it to be present."

In December, Stone told Deadline that she "didn't work for eight years" after first taking over for late friend and then-amfAR chairwoman Elizabeth Taylor at the organization's annual Cannes fundraising gala in 1995 amid the fight for HIV/AIDS research.

Casino, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci
Casino, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci

Moviestore/Shutterstock

"I had pretty big shoes to fill with Elizabeth Talyor at amfAR," Stone said at Saudia Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival, adding that her publicist at the time told her: "If you do this, it will destroy your career."

RELATED: Sharon Stone Tells Her Kids to Auction Her Movie Costumes When They 'Notice I Never Got Equal Pay'

She recounted: "At the time you weren't allowed to talk about AIDS. She got hives on her neck. I said, 'I know, but I am going to do it, you're gonna kill me.' She replied, 'And if you don't, I am gonna kill you.' "

Stone was then asked to take over for Taylor throughout the next three years, during which she said she "had no idea of the resistance, cruelty, hate and oppression that we would face."

