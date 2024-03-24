Sharon Stone Says This 'Barbie' Movie Pitch Got Her 'Thrown Out Of The Studio'

Sharon Stone is looking back at her failed pitch for a “Barbie” movie.

The Golden Globe winner, in a recent episode of the “Fly on the Wall” podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade, recalled a time when she went to an unnamed studio to try and make a “Barbie” film in the ’90s.

″[I was] with a producer, a friend of mine, and I had the then-CEO of Mattel on our side. Literally, we got thrown out of the studio,” Stone said.

“They were like, ‘Why would you take this American icon and want to destroy it? Like what is wrong with you?’ I mean, I got a lecture and an escort to the door.”

Stone described the proposed movie’s opening scene where the iconic doll pulled up to the Mattel headquarters in her Barbie car.

“And then secret service come out and their feet are as big as the car. They escort her into Mattel and everybody falls aside because she’s the most important member of Mattel,” Stone said.

She continued, “And how all the big people are chasing her around and kissing her ass because she’s the queen of Mattel and about the power of being Barbie and what Barbie could do in the world because she was so powerful. No, they didn’t think Barbie should be powerful.”

Stone previously discussed the movie pitch back in January, writing under an Instagram post by “Barbie” star America Ferrara that she was “laughed out” of the studio for coming up with the idea in the ’90s.

Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer were once tied to a Sony Pictures’ “Barbie” movie before Warner Bros. later secured the film rights.

The iconic doll would eventually serve as the focus of the Greta Gerwig-directed film, which grossed over $1.4 billion at the global box office.

“Barbie” starring Margot Robbie racked up eight nominations at this year’s Academy Awards as well as nine nominations at the Golden Globe Awards.

Stone told Carvey and Spade that the studio executives that showed her to the door in the ’90s are “not there anymore.”

“If they’re still alive they probably think, ‘I hate her,’” she said.

