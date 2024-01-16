Sharon Stone Reveals She Pitched a “Barbie” Movie in 1990s That Studio 'Laughed' Off: 'How Far We've Come'

Sharon Stone made the revelation while thanking 'Barbie's America Ferrera "for your courage and endurance"

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Sharon Stone in Beverly Hills, California, on March 16, 2023; Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023)

Sharon Stone is recalling a time when she had Barbie dreams of her own that were dismissed.

The actress, 65, remembered a past Barbie pitch she made in a comment on America Ferrera's Monday Instagram post, which showed the Barbie actress's speech as she accepted the SeeHer Award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

"I was laughed out [of] the studio when i came w the Barbie idea in the 90s w the support of the head of Barbie," Stone wrote. "How far we’ve come thank you ladies for your courage and endurance."

Ferrera, 39, used part of her time onstage to pay tribute to her Barbie director Greta Gerwig, thanking her "for proving through your incredible mastery as a filmmaker that women's stories have no difficulty achieving cinematic greatness and box-office history at the same time."

"And that unabashedly telling female stories does not diminish your powers, it expands them," she added, in a clever nod to a line delivered in the film by Lawyer Barbie (Sharon Rooney).

Kevin Winter/Getty America Ferrera accepts the SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2024

Years before Gerwig's film, Anne Hathaway was initially attached to a version of the Barbie film that didn't pan out, and, before that, Amy Schumer was set to play the iconic doll back in 2016.

Both actresses have nothing but love for the movie that ended up being made, which was co-written by Gerwig, 40, and husband Noah Baumbach, and stars Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as her Ken.

“I think that Margot is just sublime,” Hathaway, 41, said last month on the Happy Sad Confused podcast of Robbie, 33, who also co-produced Barbie. "I'm not just saying this! Just as a cinema-goer and as a woman in Hollywood since I was a kid, I’m thrilled by the development."

The Oscar winner added, "If I believed that the version I was attached to could've done that, yeah, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think theirs was the best possible version."



As for Schumer, 42, the actress and comedian said on Instagram that she "really enjoyed" both Barbie and its box-office rival Oppenheimer, joking in addition of the latter film, "But I think I should have played Emily Blunt's role. Do better Hollywood."

Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty From L: Amy Schumer in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022; Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023); Anne Hathaway in New York City on Oct. 3, 2023

Last month, Stone said during at interview on The LadyGang podcast that she would choose Robbie to play a younger version of her in a biopic.

"I adore Margot Robbie, so probably her," the Basic Instinct actress said. "I think she's the greatest. So talented. After I saw her play Tonya Harding [in 2017's I, Tonya] I was like, 'You're it, lady.' "

Meanwhile, Barbie has been making quite an impact as awards season kicks off. This past Sunday, the film picked up Critics Choice Awards for best original screenplay, best production design, best costume design, best hair and makeup, best comedy and best song — the latter for the Gosling-led power ballad "I'm Just Ken," written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

The previous week, Barbie nabbed two Golden Globe Awards: best original song for "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish, and the show's first-ever award for cinematic and box office achievement.

