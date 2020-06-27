Sharon Stone reflects on the death of ex Steve Bing: 'I had a really hard time with it'

Sharon Stone opened up to "Extra" about her rumored ex Steve Bing and getting struck by lightning. (Photo: PA/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sharon Stone is reflecting on the death of her rumored ex Steve Bing, taking a COVID-19 test and getting struck by lightning in her teens.

The 62-year-old actress recently sat down for a remote interview with Extra’s Billy Bush ahead of her Saturday role in “LEAD WITH LOVE: Project Angel Food Emergency Telethon” co-hosted by Eric McCormack. Recalling her 2003 partnership with the charity to auction off a kiss for $50,000 Stone said, “We can’t be kissing everybody right now,” alluding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No, unless you’ve had the COVID test — have you had a test?” asked Bush.

“I’ve had a few tests,” she answered. “In fact, I had two tests a week apart and I just got my results yesterday because I ran a fever for four days. And I had a few of the symptoms like nausea...” Stone, who self-quarantined, said her COVID-19 tests were negative.

The actress also shared a scary story from her childhood: She was struck by lightning.

“I was about...17. And I had a job at a Bob's Big Boy [restaurant],” she said. “I was filling the iron with water to iron my uniform and we had our own well and the well got hit with lightning and the lightning came up through the water. And I got thrown across the kitchen. My mother was there, it was nuts. I got picked up and thrown...10, 12 feet. And I hit the refrigerator and I was knocked out. And my mother just belted me, just, like, boom! Belted me and brought me around.”

Actress Sharon Stone and Steve Bing are pictured together in 1991. (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)





Stone said she had ongoing EKGs at the hospital until the electricity left her body. The Basic Instinct star also commented on the Monday death of producer Steve Bing, whom she was rumored to date in the 1990s before he fathered a now-teenage son named Damian with Elizabeth Hurley.

Referring to the pair as “good friends,” Bush asked the star how she has coped with Bing’s passing. “I had a really hard time with it,” said Stone. “You know, he’s a complicated person who I didn't think always made good decisions. It's a tough one. It's a very tough one.”

This week, Hurley, 55, posted photos of the former couple. “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” she wrote. “It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news...”

On Saturday, Damian wrote to his Instagram followers, “I’d like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time.”

