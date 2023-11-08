Sharon Stone Recalls Studio Exec Exposing Himself to Her in a Meeting: 'I Started Laughing and Crying'

The actress recalled an instance of sexual harassment she faced early in her career

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Housing Works Sharon Stone on June 14, 2023

Sharon Stone is speaking out about sexual harassment she faced early in her Hollywood career.

As Stone, 65, appeared on Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, the actress claimed she was sexually harassed by a former executive at Sony during a meeting at the company's offices in the 1980s.

Stone did not name the executive as she described the experience, which she said happened some time after she first moved to Los Angeles.

"I'd been here, like, a couple of years, and I wore my best outfit [to this meeting], and I still remember so clearly because when you're young you have just your one good outfit," she told Ripa, 53. "I was so excited to wear my special outfit and to meet the head of Sony."

"He is pacing around the office and he's doing the exact same thing, [saying], 'Oh, it's true what they say about you,' and, 'You're the most gorgeous. We haven't seen anyone like you in decades. Everybody's talking about you and looking at you,' " she recalls. " 'You're the most articulate. You're so smart and beautiful, and that hair.' "

Stone claims the executive "came walking right up in front of me and he said, 'But first...' and he took his penis right out in my face."



Reps for Sony did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday.



Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Sharon Stone on May 31, 2023

"Of course, I was very young, and what I do when I'm nervous, because I'm basically a very bubbly person, I started laughing," Stone said. "I started laughing and crying at the same time, and I couldn't stop because I became hysterical. I couldn't stop, so he didn't know what to do. So, of course, he put it away and he went through this door behind his desk."

Stone said she thought the executive left the meeting after her response and that she remained seated in his office until a secretary escorted her out.



"This was not the last of many weird experiences like this in my career," she added. Stone recounted the experience after she said she recently attended a concert in Los Angeles at which she was struck by a performer who sang a song regarding sexual harassment.



"When I heard this girl singing this [song] — you've got to realize that this is like 1980 that this happened to me and now we're in 2023, which is 43 years later," she said. "And I see this young girl and I am mortified that the same exact thing [still happens]. But at least she's on stage and she's telling the world."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Sharon Stone

Stone began acting in Hollywood in 1980 and broke out with roles in 1990's Total Recall and 1992's Basic Instinct, and she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for 1995's Casino.

During the interview, Stone told Ripa she believes she "wouldn't have been able to tell on a studio head from 1980 because Sony would never hire me again," though she claims past allegations she has made about her experiences in the film industry have led to a lack of acting work for her in recent years.

Stone, who released her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice in 2021, also called the idea that she would publicly identify those she has made allegations against "a pointless exercise."

“They know who they are, but they so know who they are that I haven’t worked in 20 years," she added.



Read the original article on People.