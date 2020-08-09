Sharon Stone opens up on 'crazy' near-death experiences

Sharon Stone attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party held at West Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, California, USA. (Photo by PA/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sharon Stone has opened up on the times she came close to death in her youth after being struck by lightning and accidentally cutting her throat.

The Basic Instinct star made it through the ordeals but reckons there could be another "super dramatic and nuts" incident waiting just around the corner.

The 62-year-old told The Sun on Sunday: “I’ve had a lot of things, it’s crazy. I had my neck cut to a sixteenth of an inch from my jugular vein when I was 14 on a clothesline.

“I’ve been hit by lightning and, wow, that was really intense. I was at home, we had our own well. I was filling up the iron with water and I had my hand on the tap.

“The well got hit by lightning and it came up through the water. I was indoors and I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen and hit the refrigerator. Thankfully my mum belted me round the face and brought me to."

“It’s like, ‘How am I going to die next time?’ Probably something super dramatic and nuts," she added.

Stone also suffered a stroke back in 2001 which led to her being hospitalised, although she went on to make a recovery it presented some tough challenges of its own.

She faced financial worries after the cerebral haemorrhage which saw her take a two-year break from acting.

"I had to remortgage my house. I lost everything I had. I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know?” she told Variety.

“It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous — and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten."

The mother-of-three has credited Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury goods corporation LVMH, with getting her career back on track after giving her a contract with Dior.