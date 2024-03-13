Sharon Stone Names Co-Star She Was Told She Had To Sleep With To ‘Save’ A Movie

Sharon Stone is very much spilling the tea on some pretty bad Hollywood behavior.

The “Casino” star touched on an incident in her 2021 memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice,” in which a producer told her to have sex with a co-star to improve his bad acting, but kept the names of the producer and actor anonymous.

But on Tuesday’s episode of the “Louis Theroux Podcast,” Stone revealed that the incident occurred during the filming of her 1993 movie “Sliver” and that producer Robert Evans told her to sleep with Billy Baldwin to improve his lackluster performance.

Evans, who died in 2019 at age 89, also produced 1974’s “Chinatown,” 1980’s “Urban Cowboys” and 2003’s “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Baldwin responded to Stone’s comments on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday and questioned if Stone still has a “crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?” He also claims that he has “so much dirt” on her “but I’ve kept quiet.”

Sharon Stone stands among her paintings at the Deschler Gallery in Berlin in February. picture alliance via Getty Images

Stone went into detail about the incident with Theroux earlier Tuesday.

“He’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner, and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin,” Stone said of Evans 39 minutes into the podcast episode. “Because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better. And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem.”

According to Stone, Evans’ logic was, “If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie.”

Stone added that Evans didn’t think that Baldwin’s bad acting was the real issue with the movie.

“The real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress, who could just fuck him and get things back on track,” Stone recalled to Theroux. “And the real problem is that I was such a tight ass.”

Stone and her former boyfriend, Bill MacDonald, attend the “Sliver” premiere in 1993. Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Stone said she was insulted on hearing Evans’ demand as she had just come from co-starring with Michael Douglas in 1992’s “Basic Instinct.”

“I didn’t have to fuck Michael Douglas,” Stone said. “Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to fuck people’ business.”

According to excerpts from Stone’s memoir, which were published in Vanity Fair, she was supposed to have “actor approval” of whomever was cast in her films, but the studios often ignored it “to the detriment of the picture, sometimes.”

Billy Baldwin and his wife, Chynna Phillips, attend the "Three of Hearts" premiere in 1993, the year “Silver” released. Ron Galella via Getty Images

In the excerpt Stone wrote that her anonymous co-star (whom she revealed was Baldwin on Tuesday) “couldn’t get one whole scene out in the test.”

“Now you think if I fuck him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed,” she wrote. “I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could fuck him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said so.”

Baldwin’s full and lengthy response to Stone’s remarks on X Tuesday were pretty brutal, and included a still shot from “Silver” in which his character is having sex with Stone’s character.

Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?



Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?



Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our… pic.twitter.com/PtgqMC6Sgz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 12, 2024

In his statement, Baldwin says that he overheard Stone telling her friend, model Janice Dickenson, that she was attracted to him.

“Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin.’ ???”

He added: “The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend.”

“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”