Sharon Stone is 'grateful' to still be modelling at the age of 62

Sharon Stone arrives for the 21st GQ Men of the Year Award at Komische Oper in Berlin. On Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sharon Stone is both "astounded" and "grateful" to find herself modelling at the age of 62.

The Basic Instinct star expressed her gratitude to those who had brought her onboard for jobs this year as she shared out an Instagram post.

"I am not only astounded but grateful that I am still modeling at 62, La Dolce Vita, Thx to everyone who hired me this year," Stone wrote.

Read more: Sharon Stone highlights importance of breast cancer screenings

The photograph showed the actor sporting a black bodysuit, an unbuttoned silk shirt and yellow pumps as she posed in between a sofa and a small table.

Stone has previously diluted that she found it difficult to accept her body as she aged.

Earlier this year, she shared that she had battled with herself in her forties over the way she looked.

Watch: Sharon Stone posed for Playboy to get Basic Instinct role

In an interview with Vogue Germany, she said there was a point where she went into her bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door and said to herself: "I won't get out until I can fully accept my body."

Read more: Sharon Stone opens up on experience of being struck by lightning

“I started to cry at the sight of my slightly ageing body and face in the magnifying mirror. But you are not completely powerless and can slow down the process enormously if you pull yourself together, eat disciplined and exercise a lot," she added.

Stone has recognised how looks “matter” because they can play a big role in how people are treated, remarking a few months ago that "it’s a big, fat stupid lie if anyone says that they don’t".