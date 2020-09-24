Sharon Stone says one co-star was 'far and away' a better kisser than the rest

Ratched star Sharon Stone appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday night, where she revealed which of the many leading men she’s worked with was the best kisser.

Stone has worked with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood over her long career, like Michael Douglas, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but the man she said was by far the best kisser might come as a surprise to some.

“Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser,” Stone said, answering a question from a fan. “Yeah, Bob was far and away the best kisser.”

While Stone says her Casino co-star was by far the best kisser, she admitted that it may have had something to do with the immense respect she had for De Niro as an actor going into it.

Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone having a tender moment as they lay on a bed in a scene from the film 'Casino', 1995.

“It was the actor that I admired the most and had, my whole career, was like, ‘I just want to sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold my own.’ And maybe because I just held him in such extraordinary, high regard, and it was the pinnacle of the kissing moment for me. There was so much attached to it,” Stone said.

“But I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with, that, you know, he probably could have hit me in the head with a hammer and I would have been like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ You know, but it was pretty fabulous.”

Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood in 'Ratched'.

And Stone may have taken an inadvertent dig at her other co-stars she’s kissed on screen.

“I don’t know that I can compare anything else to that,” Stone said. “Everything else was kind of like, ‘Meh.’”

