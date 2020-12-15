Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive for Coronavirus and The Talk Host Reveals Brief Hospitalization

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sharon, 68, revealed her diagnosis with an Instagram post on Monday, also disclosing that she was briefly hospitalized with the contagious respiratory illness.

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19," the talk show host wrote on Instagram. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus."

"Everyone please stay safe and healthy," Sharon concluded her post.

The Talk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sharon's testing positive comes just days after her Talk cohost Carrie Ann Inaba contracted the virus.

RELATED: Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive for COVID, Says She's Fighting 'Lots of Aches and Pains'

"As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today," Sheryl Underwood told viewers during Thursday's broadcast. "She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we're praying for a full recovery. And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O will be doing the show from home today, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus."

"I send all my love and prayers to Carrie Ann," Sharon added at the time.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne

PEOPLE confirmed last week that Thursday's show was the scheduled last day of production for 2020, and that the show will be on hiatus until Jan. 4. Episodes airing this week were pre-taped.

Inaba also shared the news on Instagram last week, saying that she was experiencing symptoms of a fever, a bad cough and "lots of aches and pains."

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband Ozzy After He Expressed Regret Over Past Affair

Story continues

"I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it," she added.

The Talk is taped in Los Angeles, which, like much of the rest of the country, is currently experiencing an intense outbreak of COVID-19. There were 7,344 new cases of the virus reported on Monday alone, and there have been at least 532,730 in LA County, according to the public health department.

Nationwide, there have been more than 16.5 million cases of COVID-19, and at least 300,880 people have died related to the virus, according to data from the New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.