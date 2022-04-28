Sharon Osbourne Takes Break From TalkTV After Just Three Days After Husband Ozzy Gets Covid

Sharon Osbourne (Photo: Talk TV/Piers Morgan Uncensored/Shutterstock)

Sharon Osbourne is to take a break from her new TalkTV show just three days after its launch, after husband Ozzy tested positive for Covid overnight.

The star is flying back to the US to be with Ozzy, who she said she is “very worried about right now”.

It means Sharon will miss hosting her hour-long panel debate show The Talk, which also features Jeremy Kyle.

In an emotional interview, Sharon vowed to return to the show as soon as possible and said may even join The Talk by video link from Los Angeles in the coming days.

Sharon said: “Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

“We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck it would be now.”

Of missing her show, Sharon added: “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days.Three days and I’m missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.

“It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back.”

Sharon with husband Ozzy in 2017 (Photo: Mike Marsland via Getty Images)

Sharon is one of the faces of the new TalkTV channel launched by News UK earlier this week.

Her “very good friend” Piers Morgan is also presenting his own show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, which featured a headline-making interview with former US president Donald Trump.

