Sharon Osbourne Stopped Taking Ozempic Because She ‘Couldn't Stop Losing Weight’

Dave Benett - Getty Images

On Monday, Sharon Osbourne opened up about her recent weight loss on the U.K. talk show Loose Women. The music manager shared that she used Ozempic to lose weight, and while she doesn’t regret taking the medication, she now wants to gain some weight back.

“The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really,” she told the hosts.

"Everything with weight with me was 'I want it now,'" Sharon continued. She acknowledged that she always wanted to see results quickly, but knew that wasn't possible until she started taking weight loss injections. "I'm just an ordinary person who got lucky and I didn't take advantage of that," she added. "I never want to forget I am blessed and been really lucky in my life."

Ahead, here's everything Sharon has shared about her weight loss journey:



Sharon started using Ozempic in 2022.

In a November 2023 interview with Daily Mail, Sharon revealed that she spent months using Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, in addition to diet and exercise. Ozempic is a type of semaglutide medication, and is also approved to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and known heart disease, according to the FDA.

"I started on Ozempic last December, and I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy," she told the publication. "You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous."

In August 2023, Sharon also talked about why she decided to take Ozempic on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. "You have a weight problem, and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says, 'Take this injection and you’re going to be skinny,'” she said.

She also opened up about the highs and lows she experienced while on the medication. "You’re not hungry, but for me—it’s different for everybody—but for me, the first few weeks were f*cking sh*t because you just throw up all the time and feel so nauseous," she said. "After a couple of weeks, it goes, and you’re just fine. You feel fine, just not hungry."

Story continues

How much weight did Sharon lose?

The Osbournes alum revealed in her November Daily Mail interview that she lost 42 pounds due to using Ozempic and "can’t afford to lose any more."

A few months prior, in September 2023, Sharon opened up about her history with weight fluctuation in an interview with E!. "In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I’m now under a hundred. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I’m too skinny. But I’m trying to have a healthy balance," she told the publication.



Sharon said she lost too much weight with Ozempic.



Typically, Ozempic is meant to be taken long-term, but Sharon stopped taking the medication after a year because she "couldn't stop losing weight," she told Daily Mail. "I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny.”

“I didn’t want to go this thin. It just happened,” Sharon also said on Piers Morgan Uncensored with husband Ozzy Osbourne, and two of their three children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne.

During a December 2023 appearance on the U.K. talk show Good Morning Britain, Sharon said, "I could do with putting on a few pounds, but at this point the way my body is, it's not listening. It's staying where it is."

Now, she wants to gain back 10 pounds.

“If I could, I’d put back another 10 pounds," she told the Loose Women hosts while discussing her weight lose journey. "[But] however much I eat, I stay the same weight."

You Might Also Like