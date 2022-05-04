Sharon Osbourne shares bed-ridden photo after testing positive for Covid-19

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Sharon Osbourne has shared a bed-ridden picture of herself hooked up to a drip, after contracting Covid-19.

The talk show presenter revealed she had caught the virus after flying home to Los Angeles to care for rock star husband Ozzy Osbourne, who had previously fallen ill.

The Black Sabbath star is now “on the mend” Sharon told Talk TV, but added that her “entire household” had now tested positive.

Speaking to fellow host Jeremy Kyle on Tuesday she reassured him that she “felt fine”.

But sharing a picture of herself on social media in bed with her pet dogs, television remotes and with a drip connected to her arm, she wrote “f*** Covid”.

The former X Factor judge revealed in December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid and had been briefly admitted to hospital.

She had been “very worried” about her husband, 73, who has Parkinson’s disease, when it was announced he had contracted the virus.

The musician has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

The couple have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Londoner’s Diary: Talk of a revamp at new channel as few tune in

    Trouble at Talk TV? / MP’s palaver with fake Instagram account / Skepta prefers fasting to drugs / The Queen’s soft spot for bridges

  • Family Wants to 'Be Respectful' of Naomi Judd's Legacy If Fall Tour Proceeds: Source

    Prior to Naomi Judd's death, the iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour, which was set to kick off on Sept. 30 in Michigan

  • Stocks soar after Fed's interest rate hike

    STORY: U.S. stocks had their best day since May of 2020, staging a late rally Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected 50-basis-point interest-rate increase, the biggest rate hike in 22 years. The Dow ended more than 900 points higher to close up 2.81%. The S&P 500 finished up 2.99%, while the Nasdaq gained more than 3.19%.The indexes soared after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was not considering a rate hike bigger than half a percentage point in its effort to bring down decades-high inflation.Concerns about a more aggressive Fed, mixed earnings and geopolitical risks have hammered Wall Street in recent days, with highly valued growth stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off. But on Wednesday, high-growth tech stocks soared, with Apple, Tesla and Facebook parent Meta Platforms all posting big one-day gains.Bank stocks also rose after U.S. Treasury two-year yields, the most sensitive to the Fed's interest rate outlook, soared to their highest level since November 2018.Jim Bruderman is vice chairman of 1879 Advisors said the Fed should be able to tackle inflation without doing too much economic harm.“Quite frankly, we are not convinced that there will be a recession. In fact, we think a soft landing is the highest probability right now. And we think odds of a recession, if there is one at all, or maybe late 2023. But if the Fed can orchestrate a soft landing, then odds are that maybe we don't see a recession at all and it's back to the races sometime later this year or early next.”Other stocks on the move Wednesday:Starbucks jumped almost 10% after the coffee chain saw quarterly comparable sales grow 12% in North America. Lyft shares fell a whopping 29.91% a day after the ride-hailing company reported results that sparked concerns about ridership and bigger spending to attract drivers.That cast a pall over earnings on Wednesday from Uber, which sought to set itself apart from Lyft, saying it didn't need to boost incentives to lure more drivers and forecast a strong second quarter.Still, Uber ended 4.65% lower on the day.

  • Alberta expands access to COVID-19 treatment, with new test criteria and more prescribers

    The Alberta government has doubled down on its efforts to get the COVID-19 treatment to eligible Albertans, by loosening its testing criteria and expanding the number of health-care professionals who can prescribe it. The requirement for eligible Albertans to have a positive PCR test result to get a prescription for Paxlovid has been changed. Now in some circumstances, a positive result on a rapid test will be acceptable, Health Minister Jason Copping announced Wednesday at a news conference. As

  • Lady Gaga’s New ‘Top Gun’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’ Is Already Getting Oscar Buzz

    TwitterCertified Queen of the Met Gala Lady Gaga was nowhere to be found in the vicinity of 5th Avenue on Monday night. Instead, she was busy teasing her new single, “Hold My Hand,” from the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. After tweeting lyrics along with a countdown all night, Gaga released the song at midnight on Tuesday.“Hold My Hand” is a soaring, rock-influenced anthem that has Gaga belting well before she hits the chorus. The lyrics are simple, inoffensive, and uplifting, s

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Leafs hope to finally flip playoff script against battle-tested, back-to-back champs

    TORONTO — The message from the Maple Leafs — and to themselves — has been consistent all season. Head down, one foot in front of the other, don't look too far ahead. Learn from a painful past, but don't dwell too long on the rear-view mirror's ugly reality. Under the intense, never-ending spotlight of hockey's biggest market, and coupled with what could be a crushing weight of playoff baggage, it was the only way forward for a roster pockmarked by recent failures. As players set individual caree

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?