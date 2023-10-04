Sharon Osbourne Says She Plans to Open an Ozzy Osbourne Museum: 'I've Got So Much Memorabilia'

"We're gonna do it totally interactive — every video, every live show of your dad's, everything there," she teased on 'The Osbournes Podcast'

Get ready to board the "Crazy Train" to the Ozzy Osbourne museum.

On Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon Osbourne revealed she's planning to open a museum centered around her husband Ozzy's career, complete with memorabilia and interactive elements.

Sharon, 70, explained to Ozzy, 74, and their kids, Jack and Kelly, that she's currently "trying to get together Daddy's memorabilia for the memorabilia place that we're opening in Birmingham."

The Black Sabbath musician grew up in Birmingham, England, so it's a fitting location for the exhibition. "He’s having all of his awards, all his stage clothes, posters, old posters from Earth [one of Ozzy's early bands] days," continued Sharon. "I’ve got so much memorabilia."

Her grand plans for the museum include featuring much more than items to look at. "We're gonna do it totally interactive — every video, every live show of your dad's, everything there," she told the family. "It's more of an educational thing for musicians and artists that wanna see that you can come from nothing, and if you work hard enough this is what you can get."



If attendees find themselves spending all day in the museum, they'll even be able to grab a bite to eat — and jam out at the same time. "We're going to have a cafe attached, and in the cafe we're going to have every instrument you can think of. Music students can come in," detailed Sharon.

Aspiring performers will also be able to learn how to master their craft. "We’re gonna do music classes, because there's no music at schools anymore. So, we’re gonna get friends, other musicians to come in," she said.

It's unclear when the museum will be ready and open to the public, but it sounds like a great time for any Ozzy super-fan.

Last week, the rock legend revealed to Metal Hammer that following a series of spinal operations related to structural damage he sustained from a 2019 fall, he's undergone his "final surgery" and now wants to make "one more album" and return to touring.

"I’ve had all the surgery now, thank God," Ozzy told the outlet. "I’m feeling OK — it was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great."

The performer then revealed his career plans for 2024. "I’m getting myself fit," he said. "I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9, both produced by Andrew Watt], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road."

Osbourne noted that he has a studio at his England home and looks to reconnect with Watt for more music. "I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year," he explained. "I want to take my time with this one!"



