Sharon Osbourne Says She and Ozzy Still Have an Assisted Suicide Pact in Place: 'See Ya'

Their joint agreement was initially revealed in Sharon's 2007 memoir 'Survivor: My Story - The Next Chapter'

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she and her husband Ozzy still have an assisted suicide pact together.

The talk show host, 71, initially addressed the subject in her 2007 memoir Survivor: My Story - The Next Chapter, where she said that the couple would go to the Swiss, physician-assisted suicide organization, Dignitas, should either of them suffer from dementia.

The topic surfaced once again on the latest episode of the The Osbournes Podcast, which features Sharon, Ozzy, 74, their daughter Kelly, and son Jack.

Michael Kovac/WireImage Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in Beverly Hills in July 2011

During their conversation, Jack, 37, inquired if euthanasia was "still a plan" for his parents.

“Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?” Sharon replied, while laughing, before Jack probed: “Aren’t we already all suffering?”

“Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt, as well,” his mother added. "Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya."

Kelly, 38, then asked, “But what if you could survive?”

“Yeah, what if you survived and you can’t wipe your own ass, you’re pissing everywhere, s----ing, can’t eat," Sharon replied.

Dave Hogan/Getty Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Sharon and Ozzy's pact initially stemmed from the death of Sharon’s father and music mogul Don Arden in 2007 from Alzheimer’s disease.

“We believe 100 percent in euthanasia,” The Osbournes matriarch said in a 2007 interview with the Daily Mirror, “so [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off. We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they’ve all agreed to go with it.”



Sharon added that because she saw her father "suffer from the day he came back into my life in 2002 to the day he died in July, she couldn't "put my kids through that."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne

"At least with something like cancer you can communicate, say how you feel and explain why your body hurts," she explained. "But my father deteriorated at such a rapid speed he became a shell of himself — dribbling, wearing a diaper and tied into a wheelchair because he didn't realize he could no longer walk."

"Some say the disease is hereditary so at the first sign I want to be put out of my misery," Sharon told the outlet.

In a 2014 conversation with the Daily Mirror, Ozzy addressed the subject of physician-assisted suicide explaining that it now included any "life-threatening condition."

"If I can't live my life the way I'm living it now — and I don't mean financially — then that's it...[Switzerland]," he told the publication. "If I can't get up and go to the bathroom myself and I've got tubes up my ass and an enema in my throat, then I've said to Sharon, 'Just turn the machine off.' If I had a stroke and was paralyzed, I don't want to be here. I've made a will and it's all going to Sharon if I die before her, so ultimately it will all go to the kids."

After a five-year hiatus, the second season of The Osbournes podcast launched Sept. 12.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



