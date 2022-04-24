Sharon Osbourne says she looked like ‘f***ing Cyclops’ after ‘horrendous’ facelift surgery

Sharon Osbourne has described her horror at realising she looked like “f***ing Cyclops” after recent cosmetic surgery.

The TV personality has previously spoken about getting work done, having her fourth facelift in August 2019.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Sharon explained that she’d had another “full facelift” in October 2021.

“I looked like one of those f***ing mummies that they wrap,” she said. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

However, Sharon said that she’d initially been worried by the results, which left her face looking lopsided.

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous,” she said. “I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f***ing joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Sharon said that her husband Ozzy was also horrified by the surgery, telling her: “‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.’”

Osbourne in March (AFP via Getty Images)

However, she said that she was now pleased with the results as they had “settled”.

Last month, Sharon announced that she was joining Piers Morgan on new TV channel TalkTV.

The TV personality left her regular spot on CBS’s daytime talk show The Talk in 2021 following a heated on-air debate about racism with her co-host Sheryl Underwood, in which Osbourne defended Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.