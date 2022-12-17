Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital After On-Set Medical Emergency – Report
Sharon Osbourne fell ill on the set of a paranormal television shoot Friday night in Santa Paula, Calif., and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
The report by TMZ said the 70-year-old Osbourne was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, a location once featured on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventurers. There was no information on whether she was on-camera when the incident occurred.
The Ventura County Fire Dept. confirmed the incident to TMZ. The incident happened around 6:30 PM on Friday and transported Osbourne to the hospital. Her identity was confirmed by Santa Paula Police Chief Don Agular.
Deadline will update the story on Osbourne’s condition as more details become available.
