Sharon Osbourne reveals she attempted suicide four years ago

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she attempted suicide four years ago.

The TV star – who has been open about her battle with depression in the past - said that it happened at a time when she had been “finding things very, very difficult” and “couldn’t bear it”.

Opening up during a chat about mental health on her show The Talk, Osbourne said: “Four years ago, I tried to take my life and it wasn't for attention.”

“I just couldn't bear it,” added the 67-year-old.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne says he is 'getting there' after fall and surgery

.@MrsSOsbourne opens up about her attempted suicide in 2017 and going to a mental health facility for help. #MentalHealthAwareness pic.twitter.com/Z7PHmoSvrc — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) October 9, 2020

Osbourne, who shared that she had been “medicated for 28 years”, sought help and said that things turned around when she met two other patients.

Both were using alcohol and drugs and Osbourne discovered that both of their mothers had taken their own lives, and that it had affected their ability to cope themselves.

View photos Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne (Mike Marsland/WireImage) More

The former X Factor judge – who is married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne and mum to daughters Kelly and Aimee and son Jack – told the audience: “That shocked me into, come on… am I going to do this to my family, my babies?

“No way.”

She continued: “That shocked me, it was like an electric shock. And it was like, ‘Get it together’.”

Last year, Osbourne spoke out about attempting suicide three times.

She said on The Talk: “I was joking about my depression, but I shouldn’t, and I was like saying, ‘Oh the first time I tried to kill myself was okay, the second, all right, the third, oh!’

“But, I’m still here, I still do what I do and you struggle.

“I wish everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses, but you can’t.”

Watch: Ozzy Osbourne blown away by White House invitation