Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy on the mend after Covid diagnosis

Laura Harding and John Besley, PA
·1 min read

Sharon Osbourne has thanked fans for their support after her husband Ozzy was diagnosed with Covid, revealing the rocker is “on the mend”.

The talk show presenter took to Twitter with the news on Saturday, posting a GIF that carried the text: “Thank You for all the well wishes and support!

“Ozzy is much better and on the mend!”

Osbourne revealed her husband’s diagnosis on Thursday and said she was “very worried” about the Black Sabbath star, 73, who has Parkinson’s disease.

The musician has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

She also said she was returning home to Los Angeles to be with him, meaning she would not be able to present her new panel debate show The Talk, which airs on weeknights on TalkTV.

She told the channel: “Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

“We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck it would be now.”

She added: “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days.

“I can’t believe it. Three days and I’m missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.

“It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back.”

The couple have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Sharon revealed in December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid and had been briefly admitted to hospital.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About ‘Horrendous’ Facelift That Left Her Looking Like a ‘Cyclops’

    Sharon Osbourne reveals she had a “horrendous” facelift that left her looking like a “cyclops,", and Ozzy Osbourne even offered to pay for it to be fixed.

  • Butler County mother fights to keep daughter's killer behind bars

    A Butler County mother's fight for justice continues 36 years after her young daughter was killed.

  • Sharon Osbourne tearfully reveals Ozzy Osbourne’s Covid diagnosis

    Musician previously said he’d be ‘f***ed’ if he contracted the virus, due to suffering from emphysema

  • 12 Outdoor Tub Ideas That Will Make You Absolutely Swoon

    Outdoor tubs are the ultimate form of luxury. See these outdoor tub ideas for inspiration to make your own space a true oasis that puts an emphasis on nature.

  • Attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner is a bad look for Biden

    A tradition COVID should have killed

  • 11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Matt Damon to Daniel Radcliffe

    The performances some actors wish they could forget

  • Mattea Roach keeps winning on ‘Jeopardy!’ How does she compare to past champions?

    Here’s a look at how Mattea Roach compares to Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider on “Jeopardy!”

  • Your clogged dryer vent could start a house fire. Here's how to keep it clean and your family safe.

    Learn how cleaning your tumble dryer of lint can help prevent the second leading cause of house fires in the U.S.

  • Ex-Giuliani associate linked to Trump’s Ukraine scandal taunts Don Jr: ‘You were not allowed in the White House’

    Lev Parnas was part of Donald Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden

  • TV Ratings: Magnum P.I. Eyes Lows

    In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Come Dance With Me this Friday rose to 2.5 million total viewers but dipped in the demo to a 0.2 rating. Leading out of that, “bubble” drama Magnum P.I. (4.7 mil/0.3) and the recently renewed Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.3) both reported series lows all around — though the latter […]

  • Police use "grappler" to capture driver after a pursuit

    Local authorities took a man into custody after a Valleywide pursuit Friday afternoon. Police used the "grappler" to stop the vehicle.

  • Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children

    Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram. According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie — who has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011 — had come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April.

  • Cat Has Heart-Melting First Encounter With Owners' Newborn Baby

    A sleek smokey British shorthair cat warmly welcomed its owners’ newborn baby during their first encounter at home in Aalter, Belgium.Footage captured by Romy Depraetere shows cat Jules sniffing sleeping baby Olivia and appearing to kiss her on the head after closer inspection.“Jules has been interested in Olivia since the beginning, when he hears her crying or making noises, he often tries to crawl into her crib,” Depraetere told Storyful.“They will be great friends for sure,” she said.Depraetere also shared that her daughter Olivia was born on Jules’ first birthday. Credit: Romy Depraetere via Storyful

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the