Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy on the mend after Covid diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne has thanked fans for their support after her husband Ozzy was diagnosed with Covid, revealing the rocker is “on the mend”.

The talk show presenter took to Twitter with the news on Saturday, posting a GIF that carried the text: “Thank You for all the well wishes and support!

“Ozzy is much better and on the mend!”

Osbourne revealed her husband’s diagnosis on Thursday and said she was “very worried” about the Black Sabbath star, 73, who has Parkinson’s disease.

The musician has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

She also said she was returning home to Los Angeles to be with him, meaning she would not be able to present her new panel debate show The Talk, which airs on weeknights on TalkTV.

She told the channel: “Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

“We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck it would be now.”

She added: “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days.

“I can’t believe it. Three days and I’m missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.

“It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back.”

The couple have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Sharon revealed in December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid and had been briefly admitted to hospital.