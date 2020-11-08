Sharon Osbourne says Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship is like her marriage to Ozzy

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala presented by Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne has compared Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s “volatile relationship” to her marriage to Ozzy.

Depp and Heard were the subject of a high profile court case recently after the Hollywood star sued newspaper The Sun for libel after they referred to him as a wife beater.

The court ruled in favour of the popular tabloid outlet, an outcome which Depp has said he will appeal.

Now TV star and music manager Osbourne has spoken of the couple and said Depp and Heard’s relationship is how her own marriage was to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy.

“I think that they were both drinking... it's a volatile relationship. I had a relationship like that with my husband at one time.

“I would give him what he gave me. He'd shove me. I'd shove him back. And some people are like that. If there is enough love, you work through it with help.

“But there obviously wasn't that love to keep them together. I understand why he did sue... whatever went on, only those two know."

Osbourne has been open about the early years of her relationship with Ozzy, which she has previously said often became physical, particularly when he was drinking or taking drugs.

In a recent documentary about the heavy rock legend, she told of the occasion her tried to kill her.

Speaking in The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, the 68-year-old said: “He just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.’ He was calm – very calm – then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me.

“He got me down on the ground on top of me and I was feeling for stuff on the table. I felt the panic button and I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there.”

