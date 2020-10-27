Sharon Osbourne Is '10 Lbs. Over' What She Usually Weighs After Gaining Weight While Social Distancing

The Talk Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about gaining weight during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and revealing what she's doing to lose it.

"I’m like 10 pounds over from what I usually am," Osbourne, 68, shared on Monday's episode of The Talk. "And 10 pounds is a lot when you’re like five-foot-one and a smidge."

"So it’s like a lot of weight," she continued, "so I started walking yesterday."

The talk show host expressed enthusiasm for her new active hobby, adding, "This is it now. I've got the bug. I'm on it."

The Talk hosts were discussing weight-gain after discussing Gayle King's recent Instagram post opening up about her "weight struggle."

"CRISIS! The weight struggle is real! fatter than I’ve been in long time," King, 65, wrote in the caption for a series of photos from her scale. "& scared to get a pedicure (big sigh) swipe left for the way we were ...ideal weight says Dr is 163... not happening anytime soon .."

The news anchor said she's "blaming" her weight gain on "corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought ! Make it stop!"

While Osbourne shared that she's also gained weight, her fellow Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood has shed several pounds during the pandemic.

"All the way through the quarantine, I have lost 20 pounds," Underwood, 56, said on Monday's episode. "I started at 215, I'm now at 195."

"I'm trying to get down to my 185 weight when I first started here," she said, adding that intermittent fasting has helped her drop weight.

The hosts then heard some tips from fitness guru Amanda Kloots, who advised the women not to wait when it comes to prioritizing fitness.

"My advice always is, don’t wait until Monday," Kloots, 38, said. "You know, a lot of times [it's like] 'oh, I'll wait until Monday.' No, start today."

"I always say, if you have 10 minutes in your day — and we do, everyone can find 10 minutes. You can. I mean I'll look on Instagram for 10 minutes," Kloots said, adding that she loves jump roping for a quick exercise. "Work that 10 minutes. Go out, move your body."