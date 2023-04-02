Sharon Acker, Star of ‘Point Blank,’ Dies at 87

Veteran film and television actress Sharon Acker, known for her roles in the 1967 film “Point Blank” and as Della Street in “The New Perry Mason” TV series during the 1970s, died in Toronto on March 16.

She was 87. A cause of death has not been released.

Kim Everest, Acker’s daughter and a casting director, announced her mother’s death on Facebook on March 17, writing:

“Yesteday at 3:30 pm we lost a most incredible lady. My mama Sharon Acker Elkington. my daughter Alexis wrote a beautiful tribute to her and for now it just feels perfect to share it. My sister Gillian Macdonald , myself, my daughter Alexis, my moms dear friend Ruth and moms lovely caregiver were all around her, holding her hands and soothing her with gentle massage to her arms and legs as she slipped away so peacefully and quietly, We held hands and Ruth sang my mamas favourite hymn …and she was gone …but she’s not , she is everywhere. Hey mom like Alexis said, don’t forget to check in. We love you so so much

Our Sisters Kim Elkington and Caitlin Elkington both out of town are in our hearts.”

The Canadian-born actress’ career reigned over several decades, getting her start in “Lucky Jim,” Kingsley Amis’ classic. However, she’s most known for playing Lee Marvin’s ex-wife in “Point Blank.”

In addition to being on the big screen, Acker also played various roles on television, including in the 1973 reboot of “Perry Mason” and portraying Helen Walling in the prime-time CBS drama “Executive Suite.”

Acker’s TV resume also included “The Rockford Files,” “Alias Smith and Jones,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Wild Wild West” and “Get Smart,” just to name a few.

Her last movie was the horror film “Happy Birthday to Me,” with her final TV appearance on “The Young and the Restless” in 1992. Two years later, she retired from acting.

