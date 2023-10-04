Sharna Burgess Talks 'Mom Guilt' Leaving for Girls Trip as Son Zane Recovers from Illness: 'Emotional'

"I was going to back out," the overwhelmed new mom admitted in a candid Instagram Story

Sharna Burgess is working through mom guilt as she tries to take some time for herself.

The professional dancer shared an Instagram Story on Tuesday, admitting that she was struggling as she departed for a girls trip with friends. The new mom, 38, shared it was difficult to leave fiancé Brian Austin Green home with their toddler son Zane Walker as he recovers from hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD).

"New emotional experience unlocked... I'm headed to Cabo for a girls trip that has been over a year in the making," she began her caption.

"The timing sucks. Zane is a champ and already on the mend from HF&M however... the mom guilt for leaving is unreal," she admitted. "I was going to back out but Bri so beautifully reminded me that I need and deserve these few days. I'm so lucky I have a man that supports and sees me AND that I fully trust in knowing the house kids and life all keep flowing as normal even if I'm away."

"Everyone is ok. I'm ok..ish. And this will be fun."

Later on, Burgess shared a video of her baby monitor, which she was checking on from an app on her phone while she was away.

"Not me staring at the @get_nanit so I can watch wake-up time 😭😭😭," she captioned the screenshot.

In addition to Zane, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, is also dad to sons Journey River, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 11, with ex-wife Megan Fox, and son Kassius, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.



While attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas last month, Burgess spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how her future husband's children are “super excited” for them to tie the knot.

"I think all of us were emotional about it,” she told the outlet. “I think, honestly, Noah was the most emotional. [But] everyone was just so excited."

"Honestly, everyone was waiting for this moment for, I think, a while, and it was finally happening," Burgess continued. "It was definitely an emotional moment for me, and to share it with my favorite people, it just feels so perfect and right."

