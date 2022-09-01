Sharna Burgess Stepping Away From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ahead Of Disney+ Debut

Sharna Burgess is opening up about leaving Dancing with the Stars as the show readies its Disney+ debut. The Australian ballroom dancer addressed fans on social media explaining why she won’t appear in Season 31 of the competition.

“I have some news that I have to tell you guys because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” she started in a series of videos on Instagram Stories. “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director but also a second mom to me, I made the really hard decision to not do this season of Dancing with the Stars. There’s been a list that was been released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be.”

Burgess gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green this year and the pro dancer is not ready to stay away from the newborn. However, Burgess hinted that she will be on the reality competition “in some capacity” and there have been talks about how she could appear.

“I am at 100% capacity with my body, I feel fit, I feel strong, I’m so ready to dance. I’m about to go to the gym right now,” she continued. “We’re going to talk about what that means and how I can be a part of [DWTS] but I was not ready to spend a minimum of 10 hours a day away from Zane.”

Burgess noted that she said she would spend 10 hours away from her son “because it’s not just the time in the room, it’s the travel time, it’s the prep time, it’s the hair and makeup time. Sundays and Mondays are full days away. I’m a full-time breastfeeding momma and not only that, I am so in love with just being a mom.”

The DWTS competitor said that she loved everything that she knows is coming up in the new season but wanted to spend time with her newborn as she “may never get these moments back” in watching her son grow.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere on September 19 on Disney+.

