Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Undergoing 'Scary' C-Section and Shares Photo of Her Scar

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
sharna burgess shares post pardon recovery advice https://www.instagram.com/p/CgcastlJb-0/?hl=en
sharna burgess shares post pardon recovery advice https://www.instagram.com/p/CgcastlJb-0/?hl=en

sharna burgess/instagram

Sharna Burgess is getting real about her experience with welcoming her first child.

On Monday, the 37-year-old professional dancer unveiled her C-Section scar in a mirror selfie wearing a black sports bra and grey bottoms.

"I didn't expect a C-section," Burgess, who welcomed son Zane with Brian Austin Green, 49, on June 28, wrote alongside the image. She added that she "didn't necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option."

She continued and shared that while "little Zane was trying so hard to get out," she endured more than 30 hours of labor, and her water broke twice, only to be told she "just wasn't dilating enough."

Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess/Instagram Sharna Burgess

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Says Welcoming Baby Zane with Sharna Burgess Has Been an 'Amazing Experience'

"In the moment it was scary, s--- even on the table it was scary. But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority," she reflected.

Opening up about the recovery, she confessed, "What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section. In total transparency I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards. The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought "wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s---. " but of course it had… I grew a life inside me."

Burgess continued, "That miracle makes it all worth it. Physically mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I've experienced."

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess Instagram Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green

RELATED: Sharna Burgess Shows Baby Zane's Face for the First Time in Sweet Photo: 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth'

She went on to salute products like ice packs and a support belt from Frida Mom that helped her body heal, adding, "and OMG their underwear! You don't understand how important the right underwear is until you are postpartum.. trust me."

Ending with an encouraging message for other moms, the Dancing with the Stars veteran wrote, "However, you delivered your baby, C- Section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke. Women, we are incredible, remember that when you're crying peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed. It's painful and emotional but it's beautiful and man… is it worth every single second ♥️ you've got this xx"

This isn't Burgess's first time opening up about her C-section.

RELATED VIDEO: Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Sleeps with 11-Year-Old Son Bear: I'm 'Following Nature'

Earlier this month, she posted a video of her body one week postpartum on her Instagram Stories and gave an update as to how she and the new baby have been adjusting.

In the clip, Burgess wore a black sports bra and a matching black pair of biker shorts as she posed at different angles in front of the tall mirror. As she rubbed her belly she exhaled and said, "it's intense."

"Recovery is slow, but steady," the Dancing With the Stars veteran captioned the video.

Burgess updated her followers on her new "beautiful" normal in a follow-up video, saying in part that she's in "newborn bliss."

Zane is the couple's first child together. Green is also dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A Body Language Expert Analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PDA in New York City

    A body language expert analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PDA in New York City and the results are v. cute.

  • Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' Relationship Timeline

    Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were first linked after dining together in Australia in December 2019

  • Pippa Middleton has welcomed an adorable baby girl with the sweetest name

    Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, has welcomed her third child with husband James Matthews, a second daughter, who apparently has the sweetest name –

  • Dave Chappelle Joins Chris Rock and Kevin Hart on Stage in N.Y.C.: 'Had to Sneak My Way in Here'

    Dave Chappelle surprised audience members after showing up unannounced at Chris Rock and Kevin Hart's show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t